“Let’s move on” – Opposition supporters call for forgiveness for Gigene Wong as SDP leadership apologise

SINGAPORE: Opposition supporters online are calling on fellow voters to forgive Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Gigene Wong, after she made a blunder last week by using a racial slur against her own Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC running mate.

59-year-old Dr Wong had used the racial slur k!@#$% kia to refer to her teammate, 27-year-old Ariffin Sha, during a rally held over the weekend. She also mispronounced his name as “Alafeen” and “Elephant” repeatedly in her Hokkien speech, in which she had also called on voters to make sure her team doesn’t lose too badly and end up losing their election deposit.

Dr Wong has earned swift backlash online, with voters expressing shock at both the racial slur used against her own teammate so casually as well as the way she denigrated his name. Some observers also asked why the candidate assumed that losing the contest is a foregone conclusion, questioning her plea to not let her team lose too badly.

Dr Wong issued a formal apology the next morning, revealing that she was unaware the word she used was a slur. Sharing that the speech that had been vetted by SDP’s leadership had not contained the racial slur, which she said she made off the cuff, Dr Wong said that the SDP had counselled her and that she now understands how hurtful and offensive her words were.

The SDP also apologised unreservedly through a separate statement. It said, “We are very sorry for what Gigene said. While she genuinely did not know that the term carried negative connotations, the fact remains that its usage – which was not part of her original vetted speech – was highly offensive to both Gigene’s fellow candidate, Ariffin, and the Indian community. We recognise the pain this episode has caused, and are profoundly sorry.”

The party added, “As a party which values respect, inclusiveness, and equality, we do not stand for actions that cause or inflame divisiveness and tension along the lines of race or religion. As a party guided also by compassion, we will ensure that Gigene learns from her mistakes and does her utmost to uphold Party values in all her words and actions. We will do our utmost to ensure that an incident of this nature does not happen again.”

SDP leaders also took accountability at their next rally at Sun Plaza, with party chief Chee Soon Juan and chairman Paul Tambyah apologising along with Dr Wong.

Dr Chee said, “On behalf of all the members of the Singapore Democratic Party, I want to make a heartfelt apology to every Singaporean, especially our friends and our Indian community.

“I am the leader of the SDP and the buck stops with me. I have issued Gigene a stern warning and expressed in no uncertain terms that the SDP does not tolerate such behaviour. It is not in keeping with our values.

“She has assured me that such an incident will never happen again, and that she will do her utmost to uphold the SDP’s values in all that she says and does.”

He added, “There are no ifs, no ands, no buts – the term that Gigene used was offensive and hurtful, and we are deeply sorry that she used it.”

Mr Ariffin also took the stage and said he was shocked and appalled by the racial slur used against him. He asserted, “It is not casual racism, because there’s nothing casual about racism. I can accept that there was no malice, but intention is irrelevant when it comes to such matters.”

He added that while what took place “has no place in Singapore, let alone a rally stage,” SDP leaders swiftly acted and disciplined Dr Wong.

Dr Wong also addressed the crowd and apologised once again for the remarks. She said, “I’m deeply sorry for what I have said, the pain and the anger that I have caused. I humbly seek your forgiveness on this matter and hope to be given another chance to make amends. The SDP has always been a party of equality and inclusiveness.”

She promised, “I have learnt an important lesson from this and from now, I will do my best to keep learning and uphold those values in my everyday life.”

The 10 SDP candidates at the rally then took the stage and bowed.

The way the SDP handled the situation has been appreciated online. Singaporeans online praised the party for not attempting to brush the controversy under the rug, try to minimize the issue or throw Dr Wong under the bus.

Given the unreserved apology both Dr Wong and the SDP leadership, some opposition voters online are urging others to move on from the episode and focus on what’s really at stake in the general election.