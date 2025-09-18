// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Photo: @taufikul.islam8/TikTok
2 min.Read

‘Let them be happy’ – Singaporeans lash out at critics who look down on foreign workers dancing outside Paya Lebar MRT station

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Some Singaporeans have lashed out at their fellow netizens for criticising a group of migrant workers who broke out in a spontaneous dance outside Paya Lebar MRT station this month.

The dance was captured and uploaded online on Sep 12 by TikTok user @taufikul.islam8. The footage shows several young men and a woman dancing to music that was playing from a speaker nearby. A number of foreign workers can be seen seated nearby, enjoying the performance.

The TikTok video quickly went viral, garnering over 300,000 views and more than 3,000 comments, with netizens appearing divided on the incident.

A number of netizens criticised the gathering, labelling it a “nuisance,” “disgrace,” “unlawful gathering,” and “embarrassing.” Many pointed to the loud music and boisterous behaviour, with one user commenting: “More than 100% public annoyance… Blasting music, shouting, dancing, making Paya Lebar an eyesore. Yet the authorities do nothing.”

Some urged stricter enforcement, citing concerns about large groups of foreign workers congregating in public areas. One commenter questioned: “Government and some organisations keep on saying these overseas workers have no place to enjoy, so it’s alright. Also, creating space for them. What about ourselves?”

Another TikTok user remarked: “Singapore will soon become a foreign country, not Singaporean.”

Others claimed that such gatherings were becoming increasingly frequent. One netizen said, “This is why my friend moved out from PLQ condo. He told me weekends are always a nightmare.”

Another group of netizens called out such reactions, defending the workers’ right to relax and enjoy themselves. One netizen said, “Good to see these foreign workers enjoy themselves,” while another commented, “They’re also human. Let them enjoy their off day.”

Supporters noted that the men were simply making the most of their limited leisure time, with some pointing out that Sundays are often the only rest day available to many migrant workers.

Activists agree. Dipa Swaminathan, founder of migrant worker charity ItsRainingRaincoats, told The New Paper, “Many of them earn a basic wage of S$18 a day. They can’t afford to go to a fancy pub and order a drink. They probably wouldn’t even be welcome in such establishments.”

Highlighting the workers’ cramped dormitory conditions and physically demanding jobs, Ms Dipa pointed out that occasional public gatherings offered them a chance to unwind. She said, “When they do something heroic, we’re all for celebrating them. These are the same people who are also human and would like to have a little fun once in a rare while.”

She called for a mindset shift towards “acceptance, gratitude, and compassion” in how society views migrant workers, urging Singaporeans to acknowledge their contributions and extend them the same respect afforded to others.

Singapore Politics

