Leong Sze Hian raises S$262,000 in crowdfunding to pay PM Lee damages, legal costs and disbursements

Singapore — Singaporean blogger Leong Sze Hian has raised the S$262,000 he needed to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in damages, legal costs and disbursements.

VICTORY ACHIEVED!

9:38pm: 100% of damages & costs to Lee Hsien Loong has been raised by The People of Singapore!

Majulah Singapura

“Victory achieved!” proclaimed his lawyer, Mr Lim Tean, announcing the news on Facebook, acknowledging the contributions of Singaporeans who donated money to the blogger.

Mr Leong’s crowdfunding campaign to raise the total amount hit the target at 9.38 pm on Saturday (May 15), two days ahead of schedule, said Mr Lim.

Mr Leong was ordered to pay the total amount by 5 pm on Monday (May 17).

He was ordered by the High Court to pay S$133,000 in damages to PM Lee for defamation on March 24.

After he raised the amount through crowdfunding, he was asked to pay another S$50,000 in legal costs and more than S$79,000 in disbursements. So he began a second crowdfunding campaign to raise that amount.

With the money raised, his lawyer celebrated victory.

“It shows you that no army can stop an idea whose time has come,” said Mr Lim Tean, commenting on the success of the crowdfunding campaign.

Mr Leong, who appealed for donations on Facebook, faced an uphill task when the social media giant clamped down on him.

He has been barred from sharing any links on Facebook until May 14 and posting to any Facebook groups until May 18.

Nonetheless, Singaporean citizens still chipped in to help the blogger despite his absence from social media.

“Your contributions to Sze Hian’s crowdfunding campaign are demonstrating that a New Singapore will not be cowed into silence by defamation actions,” said Mr Lim, thanking the donors.

