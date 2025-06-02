Legless Chinese shoemaker impresses public with English fluency, dreams of delivering speech at Harvard

- Advertisement -

CHINA: In the crowded and buzzing streets of Heyuan, Guangdong province, a 44-year-old shoemaker without legs is rousing China with his extraordinary account of determination, self-learning, and imaginings that reach all the way to Harvard.

According to a recent South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, Huang Huaquan lost both legs in a heart-rending accident when he was six, hit by a truck at a countryside market. Compelled to leave school after primary education due to his infirmity, Huang didn’t give up on acquiring knowledge and continued learning. Obsessed with the English language, he rented or borrowed old schoolbooks and taught himself through radio programs and cassette tapes.

Notwithstanding physical challenges, Huang became a lauded incapacitated bodybuilder, winning gold awards at provincial sports events. But for almost a decade, his concentration has shifted to mending shoes and fixing umbrellas on the street, a low-key but honest trade that permitted him to purchase both a car and an apartment.

“What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” Huang said. “Many things take more effort for me, but I still have my hands—and my will.”

Ridiculed by many for studying English in his free time, Huang vigorously continued with much determination and persistence. In 2024, he published a book and launched video lessons in spoken English, sharing his diligently gained methods with others.

Today, he has a new goal: to be on one of the world’s most respected podiums and share his narrative at Harvard University.

“If I ever get the chance, I’ll speak about how an ordinary man used his hands to climb out of darkness and find a glimmer of light,” he said. “Even if my story helps just one person, it’s worth it.”

His story has already caught the attention of the Harvard Alumni Association in Beijing. Xu Liang, head of the association, is initiating an event where Huang could speak to hundreds of graduates. Discussions are also in progress to see if he might one day address the university itself.

“I deeply admire his determination and his dignity in facing life’s hardships,” Xu said in a video compliment.

Still unattached, Huang dreams not only of Harvard but of one day getting married and starting a family.

“It won’t be easy,” he admits. “But I must be strong and capable—so I can support myself and the people I love.”