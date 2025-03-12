SINGAPORE: As reported by CNA, American saxophonist Kenny G is set to return to Singapore for a one-night concert this July. He will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on July 8, marking his first show in the city-state since his last appearance at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands two years ago.

Tickets for the Kenny G Live Tour 2025 are now available through Sistic and Book My Show, with prices ranging from S$88 to S$288.

One of the most successful musicians of all time

Widely recognised as one of the most successful musicians in history, Kenny G has sold over 75 million records throughout a career spanning more than four decades. His 1990 hit Going Home has become iconic in China, where businesses and organisations frequently play it to signal closing time.

In 1994, he won his first Grammy Award for the instrumental piece Forever in Love.

Kenny G, whose full name is Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, is an American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer.

Distinctive smooth jazz sound

He’s known for his distinctive smooth jazz sound, particularly his use of the soprano saxophone. He’s one of the best-selling instrumental musicians of all time, with millions of albums sold worldwide.

He achieved broad commercial success with his 1986 album Duotones, which included the hit tune Songbird. His Breathless CD from 1992 is the best-selling instrumental album ever.

Born in Seattle, Washington, he began playing the saxophone at the age of 10. He started his professional career as a sideman for Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra while still in high school.

Widely recognised

He later played with the Jeff Lorber Fusion before launching his solo career. He has received both praise and criticism for his musical style. His music has crossed over into various genres, and he has collaborated with many well-known artists.He has also made appearances in movies and music videos. His music is widely recognised and has become a staple in adult contemporary music.