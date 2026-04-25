‘Left unread for a month’ — Netizen asks if ghosting is becoming normal

SINGAPORE: Ghosting is often talked about in the context of romantic relationships, but one netizen pointed out that it seems to be happening in friendships too.

In a post on Reddit, the user shared that they had invited a friend out for lunch nearly a month ago — but the message is still left unread. This led them to ask whether ghosting has become a common part of today’s culture.

The post got people talking and many shared their own thoughts and experiences

One commenter said that friendships nowadays can feel more transactional, often limited to work or school. While they didn’t agree with it, they noted that some people seem fine keeping things that way.

Others said delayed replies don’t always mean someone is ignoring you. For some, replying can feel like a task, so they leave messages unopened until they’re ready.

“I usually call people instead of making plans on chat — that way they know I really want to follow through,” one shared.

Still, not everyone was convinced. Some felt ghosting simply comes down to avoidance or lack of interest.

“If you are wondering why people ghost, it’s because some people dislike confrontation or just don’t care,” one commenter said.

At the same time, a few urged others not to jump to conclusions, pointing out that people may be dealing with things in their personal lives that others are unaware of.

One netizen, however, took a more direct stance: “If close, at most one day to reply. Else they don’t really care.”

While opinions differed, the discussion reflects how unclear communication has become, where unread messages and delayed replies can easily be interpreted in different ways.

Ghosting, whether in relationships or friendships, can leave people feeling ignored or rejected. For many, it comes down to one thing: clear communication still matters.