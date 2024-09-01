According to Allkpop, actor Lee Jong Suk gave the actors and crew of the Netflix original series “All The Love You Wish For” a coffee cart treat on Aug 31 KST.

Lead actor Kim Woo Bin, posing cheerfully in front of the cart, expressed his gratitude to his friend Lee Jong Suk by writing, “Thanks, Nam Soon” on his social media.

This was a playful reference to Lee Jong Suk’s character in the drama ‘School 2013,’ in which Kim Woo Bin also starred as Heung Soo.

Lead actress Suzy also took to social media to thank Lee Jong Suk, writing, “Thank you, Jae Chan,” referring to his character in the 2017 drama ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ where she starred alongside him.

A netizen commented on the Instagram post, “Thank you for being kind Mr. Jae-chan~😍 Cheer up~♡ 찬It seems like it will be fun and exciting all the time~~”.

Another netizen said, “Posing games of 📸 these two 👏🏻👏🏻” On Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram post, a netizen wrote,”Awww so handsome… 😊😊 😊”

Fantasy romance

‘All The Love You Wish For,’ featuring Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, Ahn Eun Jin, and others, is a fantasy romance penned by the popular scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook. The series is set to wrap up filming in Oct this year.

Lee Jong Suk is a renowned actor, model, and singer from South Korea. He is renowned for his endearing demeanour and riveting performances. He started his career as a model, participating in various fashion shows and photo shoots.

2010 saw him make his acting debut in the drama “Prosecutor Princess.” He’s gained popularity for his roles in dramas such as “Secret Garden,” “I Hear Your Voice,” “Pinocchio,” and “While You Were Sleeping.”

A wide range of characters

Lee Jong-suk is known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters, from innocent and sweet to intense and dark. He completed his mandatory military service in 2021.

Suzy is a South Korean singer, actor, and model. She is also referred to as Bae Suzy. She used to be a part of the girl group Miss A, but she has since moved on to have a prosperous solo career. She was a member of the popular girl group Miss A from 2010 to 2017.