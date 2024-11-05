Seochodong, written by lawyer Lee Seung Hyun, will centre on a group of associate lawyers working in Seoul’s Seocho Judicial Town.

The storyline offers a realistic portrayal of legal cases inspired by everyday life, highlighting the personal and professional growth of lawyers.

Challenges

Ahn Joo Hyung, a rational, fact-driven attorney with nine years of experience, will be portrayed by Lee Jong Suk in the drama.

Motivated by his interest in logic rather than a passion for justice, Ahn Joo Hyung has remained at the same firm throughout his career and holds a record for high earnings among associates.

Despite his success, he shows no interest in starting his own firm. However, challenges soon begin to disrupt his stable routine.

Actress Moon Ga Young was rumoured to be in negotiations earlier this month for the part of Kang Hee Ji, a second-year lawyer renowned for her integrity and faith in the transformational potential of assisting people.

Reunion for Lee Jong Suk and Park Seung Woo

Lee Jong Suk and director Park Seung Woo, with whom he previously collaborated on W, are collaborating on this project together.

Known for his distinct creative style, Park Seung Woo has also directed acclaimed dramas like Kairos and Adamas.

The 2022 MBC Drama Awards’ Grand Prize (Daesang) winner for Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk, is already generating buzz for his Seochodong part. The drama is anticipated to have its tvN premiere in the first half of 2025.

In South Korea, Lee Jong Suk is a well-known model and actor. He became the youngest male model to join Seoul Fashion Week, having begun his career as a runway model at an early age.