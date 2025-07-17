Leaving home at 33: ‘How do I do it without breaking my mum’s heart?’ man asks

SINGAPORE: At age 33, one Reddit user just took a big step—he is finally getting out of his parents’ house and renting a place he can call his own. By some standards, this can be viewed as “late”, and the reactions and feelings tied to this phase of life are real, raw, and completely applicable to many.

“My mom has been incredibly supportive, helping me with things like packing utensils and cookware,” he shared in his post. “However, deep down, she’s also sad that I’m leaving. How can I make this transition smoother for her?”

It’s an expected intersection in most people’s lives: eagerness to be independent, combined with the sentimental pull of parting from a lifetime of shared habits. And as many fellow Redditors joined in, it was obvious that he wasn’t alone in his predicament.

“She’ll get used to it—eventually”

One other netizen, also 33 and renting his own place, gave an earnest encouragement: “She’ll get used to it after a while. What you should do is visit her often. I visit mine twice a week—and nowadays, they actually tell me to stop coming by so much!”

The sentiment was echoed by another Redditor who took a more measured style. “I moved into my own place at 30, but I started planting the idea in their heads when I was 28,” he explained. “We started with weekly video calls, then met in person every other week. Now it’s a mix of WhatsApp messages and occasional restaurant meetups.”

It’s not about distance—It’s about connection

The most common suggestion is to maintain constant communication, no matter how far or near one moves.

“Will you be renting a place far from your current home?” inquired one commenter. “If it’s close, maybe go home for meals often. I had a friend who moved out after getting married, and she and her husband made it a habit to visit each other’s parents every Monday, alternating weeks.”

Another offered practical guidance: “Call or text them regularly. Go home for meals or order in. And bring them to see your new place—it helps make them feel included in your next chapter.”

A transition for both sides

What’s apparent from the thread is that moving out, even in your 30s, is not just about searching for and finally finding your own space. It’s also about reshaping your relationship with the people who served as a continuous source of support.

For this Redditor—and many others like him—it’s not just about evacuating a childhood bedroom or finally leaving a teenager’s sanctuary. It’s about creating newfangled rituals, keeping relationships strong, strengthening established bonds, and discreetly guiding loved ones through the transformed stage.

Moving out is a game-changer at any age. But as the Redditors gently remind, with a dash of intention and a lot of heart, the changeover doesn’t have to mean growing separately or drifting apart; it only means walking in a new direction.