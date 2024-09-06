SINGAPORE: A netizen got slammed online for complaining about young people dancing at an MRT station.

In a post on the Facebook group “Complaint Singapore”, he explained that he initially didn’t mind when he saw the youngsters using the MRT station as a “dance studio”.

However, his patience wore thin as the music grew louder and more dance groups showed up. By the end of the day, he noted that there were over four groups, and about half of the walkway was obstructed.

He then voiced his frustration, hoping the authorities would take action to curb the situation.

He wrote, “I hope SMRT does something to at least limit how big this is getting…There is an ongoing event at Gardens by the Bay and a lot of people are trying to pass them. I don’t mind them dancing but they are encroaching more and more space.”

“Leave them alone la. They’re not disturbing anybody.”

In the comments section, many people disagreed with him, arguing that the MRT station was a public space where people should be free to express themselves.

Some also felt that asking the authorities to step in was a bit extreme. One individual said, “Leave them alone la. They’re not disturbing anybody. It’s just walkway from Bayfront MRT to GBTB. Let them express their creativity unless it’s explicit.”

Another commented, “Let them enjoy their dance in peace. If you are walking by, there is no need to stop, take pictures or post them here. I pass by often and it is perfectly fine. I’d much rather see them expressing themselves through dance than engaging in negative activities. These are young people and what they are doing is art. It is healthy and positive. Let’s appreciate it for what it is.”

A third individual added, “Adds vibrancy to an otherwise vanilla day. The groups probably got permission. Hope you raised your concerns to the relevant parties apart from posting here.”

Others suggested that if he didn’t like the dancing, he should have just walked by and not bothered taking photos. They also mentioned that the dancers weren’t really blocking the passage, as there was still plenty of space to walk through.

Still, some people understood why the man complained, agreeing that the activity could indeed disrupt the flow of foot traffic.

One netizen said, “MRT station is not a dancing studio. Any action taken?”

Another asked, “Why were they allowed to dance inside the MRT station, blocking walking. Did they apply for any approval permit in Singapore authorities, I hope they did not approve.”

