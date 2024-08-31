On Aug 30 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), LE SSERAFIM made their highly anticipated comeback with their fourth mini album, “CRAZY,” featuring a title track of the same name, as reported by PINKVILLA.

The dynamic and energetic music video suggests that the album invites listeners to let loose and embrace their wild side.

The music video has a DJ-like track with a heart-thumping beat, proving that LE SSERAFIM and EDM are a perfect match.

Combining elements of house, techno, rock, and hip-hop with electronic dance music, “CRAZY” continues LE SSERAFIM’s creative journey from their first album “FEARLESS,” to their daring third mini-album “EASY.” Their latest venture into EDM makes “CRAZY” a must-hear.

Comments left on their YouTube included, “Yunjin saying Le Sserafim at the end will forever be ICONIC!” Another comment said, “OMG RAPPER YUNJIN?! RAPPER CHAEWON?? RAPPER SAKURA?? RAPPER KAZUHA?? RAPPER EUNCHAE?? IM IN LOVE OMGGG”.

One comment left on the video was, “The choreo the outfits the mv the visual the vocals the facial expressions the singing tone SCREAMS SOTY LE SSERAFIM YOU HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!! 🎉

Remarkable dance performances

Following the release of their third EP, “Easy,” in Feb, “CRAZY” is LE SSERAFIM’s first release in six months. The new album features five tracks: “CRAZY,” “Chasing Lightning,” “Pierrot,” “1-800-hot-n-fun,” and “Crazier.”

With this album, the group has aimed to elevate their artistry, showcasing remarkable dance performances and vocal skills that highlight their unique style.

LE SSERAFIM, a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music, comprises five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Originally a s e x left, the group became a quintet after Kim Garam’s departure on July 20, 2022.

In 2018, the survival program “Produce 48” helped create LE SSERAFIM. Sakura and Chaewon was part of winning group, IZ*ONE.

Powerful, confident sound

They officially debuted in May 2022 with their first EP, “Fearless.” LE SSERAFIM’s music is characterized by its powerful, confident sound. It often features elements of hip-hop and R&B. They have rapidly gained a global fan base, with their music charting internationally.

Their fans, known as FEARNAs, are notably dedicated and supportive.