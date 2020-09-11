Lawyers reach amicable settlement over accusations of sexual misconduct

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It seems there is no longer any bad blood between lawyers Charles Yeo and Imran Rahim over the former’s accusations of sexual misconduct by the latter.

In a social media post on Tuesday (Sept 8), which reproduced a statement on Mr Yeo’s post the same day, Mr Imran thanked Mr Yeo “for agreeing to amicably settle our disagreements”.

He also thanked lawyers M Ravi and Abraham Vergis “for helping to resolve the differences between Charles and I”.

Mr Vergis is Mr Imran’s lawyer in the lawsuit that he had brought over the accusations by Mr Yeo, who is represented by Mr Ravi.

On July 21, Mr Yeo had made sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Imran in a video and on a post on his Instagram account, @toxicstatenarrativeinsg. He had accused Mr Imran of sexual misconduct and called him a “race traitor”. He claimed that he had been informed of the alleged sexual misconduct by “more than 10 members of the public”.

Mr Imran was at that time with the law firm of Tan Kok Quan Partnership. He took to his own Instagram account to deny all allegations against him, saying he did not even know the Reform Party Chairman and was unaware why Mr Yeo would launch “these personal attacks” against him. He added that he would be taking steps to vindicate himself.

Mr Imran has since left the firm to concentrate on his family. He married blogger and influencer Andrea Chong in March this year.

In his post, Mr Yeo added a photo of himself, Mr Imran, along with their two lawyers, Mr Ravi and Mr Vergis, on his Instagram account.

