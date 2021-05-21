Entertainment Celebrity 'Law School' reaches its highest ratings yet

‘Law School’ reaches its highest ratings yet

Actor Kim Myung Min excels in courtroom scene

The cast of Law School. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Law School, a JTBC drama series, has reached its highest rating so far — 7.8 per cent — on its 10th episode, which aired on May 19. The “best 1-minute” was during the scene where actor Kim Myung Min makes his final court statement.

The drama series stars veteran actor Kim Myung Min (of Beethoven Virus fame), Kim Bum (who starred in Boys Over Flowers as So i-Jeong), Ryu Hye Young (who starred in Reply 1988 as Duk Sun’s older sister) and Lee Jung Eun (also starred in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite).

Law Schoool is about a tragic incident that happened in a prestigious law school and, as a consequence, the law students are forced to rethink the justice system as they try to uncover the truth. Kim Myung Min plays the role of Yang Joong Hoon, a law professor at the Law School of Hankook University, who is accused of murdering a fellow professor.

The law students in Law School. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

During the scene of his hearing, Yang Jong Hoon firmly delivers his words and says, “I, as a criminal law professor, do not teach my students that the law is just. What makes the law just is solely reliant on its ability to prove one’s innocence, and the evidence-based court proceedings are merely a factor to balancing out the scale what is considered ‘fair ‘. That is what I am teaching my students”. He then goes on to say, “The prosecution side has failed to prove that there is a ‘no reason for a doubt’, and from that, you can conclude that as a sign for my innocence.”

As reported by Allkpop, actor Kim Myung Min performed this scene with precision, power and charisma which captivated the viewers and led the drama to its highest viewership ratings. Kim Myung Min’s co-star Lee Jung Eun expressed her admiration for his performance in this particular scene and stated, “The way that Kim Myung Min delivered his entire page of lines in one breath, I realised that he had just become the breathing and living character of Yang Jong Hoon.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly man attacked by otter along Kallang River, warns others of potential danger

Singapore – For one man, what started as a typical exercise session along Upper Boon Keng Road with friends became a painful encounter with a wild animal. On May 13, a 77-year-old man was exercising near Kallang River when around 20 otters...
View Post
Featured News

Goh: I wouldn’t have handed power to Lee Hsien Loong if he was strict like his father

Mr Goh Chok Tong would not have handed over the premiership of Singapore to Mr Lee Hsien Loong, if the latter reverted to his father’s stern ways, according to the second volume of Mr Goh's biography, Standing Tall. “I told the doubters...
View Post
COVID 19

Netizens urge Ong Ye Kung not too wait too long before calling for circuit breaker

Singapore— Newly-minted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wants to wait and watch before opting for a circuit breaker, but netizens are urging him to act fast in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.  At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent