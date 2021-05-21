‘Law School’ reaches its highest ratings yet

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Law School, a JTBC drama series, has reached its highest rating so far — 7.8 per cent — on its 10th episode, which aired on May 19. The “best 1-minute” was during the scene where actor Kim Myung Min makes his final court statement.

The drama series stars veteran actor Kim Myung Min (of Beethoven Virus fame), Kim Bum (who starred in Boys Over Flowers as So i-Jeong), Ryu Hye Young (who starred in Reply 1988 as Duk Sun’s older sister) and Lee Jung Eun (also starred in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite).

Law Schoool is about a tragic incident that happened in a prestigious law school and, as a consequence, the law students are forced to rethink the justice system as they try to uncover the truth. Kim Myung Min plays the role of Yang Joong Hoon, a law professor at the Law School of Hankook University, who is accused of murdering a fellow professor.

- Advertisement -

During the scene of his hearing, Yang Jong Hoon firmly delivers his words and says, “I, as a criminal law professor, do not teach my students that the law is just. What makes the law just is solely reliant on its ability to prove one’s innocence, and the evidence-based court proceedings are merely a factor to balancing out the scale what is considered ‘fair ‘. That is what I am teaching my students”. He then goes on to say, “The prosecution side has failed to prove that there is a ‘no reason for a doubt’, and from that, you can conclude that as a sign for my innocence.”

As reported by Allkpop, actor Kim Myung Min performed this scene with precision, power and charisma which captivated the viewers and led the drama to its highest viewership ratings. Kim Myung Min’s co-star Lee Jung Eun expressed her admiration for his performance in this particular scene and stated, “The way that Kim Myung Min delivered his entire page of lines in one breath, I realised that he had just become the breathing and living character of Yang Jong Hoon.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg