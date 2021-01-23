Lanterns in Chinatown amuse online community

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The new Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations along Chinatown has once again garnered attention from netizens.

Previously, the decorations only consisted of plastic Oxen along the roads, which made many citizens joke about an Ox farm opening. As there had been no other accompanying decorations, the online community were very critical about the decorations at the time.

As CNY draws nearer, more decorations have been put up. However, the new decorations are still the subject of criticism from many. Joining the plastic Oxen are Zodiac lanterns strung up across the streets. The lanterns are to represent the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac (Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Chicken, Dog, and Pig).

The lanterns look like emojis and cartoon animals, with big eyes and small bodies. The features are greatly exaggerated, to the point some animals may be unrecognizable.

Netizens have been criticizing some of the designs, such as the lantern for Snake (seen above), which Facebook comments have said look more like a slug. They disapprove of the creative liberties the planning committee has taken this year, complaining that the decorations are unrealistic. Some even said the lanterns look like aliens.

Despite the jokes, some wish that this years’ decorations would have been more traditional rather than modern. Comparing previous years decorations to the ones in place now, many comments express that this years’ festivities are a letdown. They shared that they had expected more from the committee since the annual bazaar has been cancelled.

Regardless of the critiques, the light-up event will take place on Saturday, Jan 23 at 8pm. You can go down to the streets of Chinatown to watch it, or you can join in the live stream of the opening ceremony on the Chinatown Festivals Facebook page. /TISG

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG.