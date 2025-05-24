LaLa Hsu’s ‘Sometimes, Less is More’ Concert Tour in Singapore is coming this August

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: LaLa Hsu, the Golden Melody award winner, multi-talented queen of Mandopop, and singer-songwriter, is set to hold her first-ever solo concert in Singapore. The “Sometimes, Less is More” Concert Tour will take place at The Star Theatre on Aug 8, 2025, at 8 p.m.

So far, she has officially launched six studio albums and three live concert albums. She continues to touch hearts with her unshakeable devotion to music, showcasing a crystal-clear voice that is nothing short of faultless and a delicate vocal style that captivates listeners.

Award-winner

Her most recent album, “Gei,” caused a stir in the industry in 2023. She received eight nominations for the 34th Golden Melody Awards and won Best Composer.

LaLa has grown significantly during her path via unrelenting work, finding success in her career and family, ultimately maturing into a more mature version of herself. This tour is the result of this metamorphosis, which she views as a genuine kind of luxury.

With two days of sold-out shows and a painstakingly planned production, this tour made waves when it debuted at Taipei Arena in November 2023. The performance reached the highest level of “luxury” both acoustically and visually.

Boundless inventiveness

LaLa’s inner joy was evident as she shared her excessive excitement with her fans, and the entire show was full of surprises and stunning stage design. LaLa, renowned for her boundless inventiveness, frequently rearranged her songs to showcase them in their most unadulterated musical form, giving each piece a fresh sound. The music was also expertly composed.

LaLa Hsu “Sometimes, Less is More” Concert Tour in Singapore is slated to go live on Aug 8, 2025, 8 p.m. at The Star Theatre. Ticket prices start from S$128, with the public sale commencing on May 27, 2025, at 11 a.m. (SGT) at sistic.com.sg. Pre-sale will begin on May 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. (SGT) for all fans of IMC Live Global. Fans can subscribe to the IMC Live Global Newsletter (register via https://tinyurl.com/IMCLiveFans) before May 25, 2025, 6 p.m. (SGT) to gain access to the pre-sale.

LaLa Hsu’s “Sometimes, Less is More” Concert Tour in Singapore is brought to you by UnityStar and IMC Live Global. For the latest updates and detailed information about the concert, follow @IMCLiveGlobal on social media.

