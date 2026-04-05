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Featured NewsSingapore News
2 min.Read

Laid off by email – while Oracle keeps hiring. What’s going on?

Kumaran Pillai
By Kumaran Pillai

The email was cold and arrived in the early hours of April 1, 2026. By morning, thousands of Oracle employees had lost their jobs.

Many only realised they had been laid off when they tried to log in.

While Oracle is estimated to have cut around 30,000 roles globally, reports have surfaced that the company continues to file foreign worker requests with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services — raising a question that has baffled many in the tech world: what exactly is going on?

According to a Reuters report, Oracle is trading people for AI infrastructure, and this sentiment is echoed by many tech leaders in the past one year. Companies like Meta, Microsoft and other have already cut down their workforce to prepare themselves for the AI era. In an earlier report, an ex-manager said that AI layoffs is just a cover story and often there are other reasons behind the employee restructuring exercise.

The scale and manner of the layoffs have also raised concerns about how employees are treated, particularly when notifications come abruptly and with little warning.

Some analysts point to a broader correction. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many tech firms ramped up hiring aggressively. Now, with growth slowing and priorities shifting, companies are recalibrating their workforce to drive efficiency.

At the same time, external pressures are mounting. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed up energy prices, increasing the cost of running large-scale data centres, infrastructure that sits at the heart of the AI race. There have also been conflicting reports about damage to Oracle facilities in the Gulf region, adding to uncertainty.

Beyond Oracle, this appears to be part of a wider structural shift in how tech companies operate. Layers of management are being reduced, with a stronger focus on leaner, execution-driven teams.

Jack Dorsey has previously argued that too many layers within organisations create inefficiencies and slow decision-making, a view that is increasingly reflected in how companies are restructuring today.

In October 2025, Amazon reportedly cut 14,000 white-collar roles as part of a similar push toward efficiency.

What is emerging is not just a wave of layoffs, but a deeper reset.

This downsizing exercise has raised some questions about how staff are treated and their severance package.

There were earlier reports that tech companies have over hired during the COVID pandemic and hence readjusting its team size to drive efficiencies.

This may not be the end of the layoffs but the start of something far bigger. Some estimates suggest that up to 30% of tech jobs could be lost to AI in the coming years. If that trajectory holds, Oracle’s cuts may not be shocking, they may be a preview.

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