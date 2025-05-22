Lady Gaga surprises fans with casual visit to Maxwell Food Centre in Singapore

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Little Monsters in Singapore were in for a treat when Lady Gaga made an unexpected pit stop at the popular Maxwell Food Centre recently, as reported by Malay Mail. The 39-year-old Shallow singer wore an all-black bodysuit, oversized Prada sunglasses and towering platform boots. Lady Gaga caught everyone’s attention as she ate local food with her entourage in tow.

Lady Gaga and her crew were hanging out and enjoying some local drinks. They had quite a few of those super-rich “Milo Dinosaur” drinks and also shared some Tsingtao and Chang beers. The Die With A Smile singer sat at table 171, which is in front of the Fortune Popiah stall. Lady Gaga was trying to chill and not draw too much attention to herself, but her fans – her “Little Monsters” – are super sharp and figured out she was there pretty quickly.

Chance to talk to Lady Gaga

A handful of really fortunate fans got the chance to go up and actually talk to Lady Gaga, which must have been amazing for them! Meanwhile, most of the other fans who spotted her were really cool about it and just enjoyed seeing her from a little further away. It sounds like everyone was being pretty considerate.

A small group of people had gathered to support her as she left, and one lucky fan was given an autographed copy of Gaga’s Mayhem album as she was making her way to her vehicle.

Lady Gaga unexpectedly appeared at Maxwell Food Centre. She made an appearance while in the middle of her four performances at the Singapore National Stadium, which began on May 18.

Excited over Lady Gaga

On May 24, she has one more performance, and it is not surprising that everyone in Singapore is excited about her being here.

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga was born on March 28, 1986. Her real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, and she is very talented and renowned. She sings, writes her own songs, and acts too. She’s become a huge influence in popular music, known for constantly changing her image and showing incredible talent across the entertainment world. - Advertisement - Starting her career by signing with Interscope Records in 2007, Lady Gaga quickly gained worldwide fame with her debut album, The Fame (2008), and its expanded version, The Fame Monster (2009). These albums were packed with hit after hit, like Just Dance, Poker Face, Bad Romance, Telephone, and Alejandro. True global superstar She’s a true global superstar, having sold an estimated 124 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists ever. Notably, she’s the only female artist with four singles that have each sold at least 10 million copies worldwide. Six of her main albums went straight to number one on the big US music chart, the Billboard 200. And not only that, but six of her songs also hit the very top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Beyond music, Lady Gaga’s impact is clear. Back in 2011, Forbes magazine actually said that Lady Gaga was the highest-earning female musician and “the most powerful celebrity” overall! And then, Time Magazine thought she was so influential that they put her on their list of the 100 most important people in the world, not just once, but twice – in 2010 and again in 2019.