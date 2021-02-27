Entertainment Celebrity Lady Gaga offering US$500,000 reward to get back her stolen French bulldogs

Lady Gaga offering US$500,000 reward to get back her stolen French bulldogs

Thieves fired on dog walker and made off with two dogs, one escaped

Two of Lady Gaga's dogs were stolen recently. Picture: Instagram

Hollywood — Two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen after thieves shot her dog walker and the singer is offering a US$500,000 (S$664,000) reward for their safe return. On Wednesday night (Feb 24) 30-year-old Ryan Fischer was out walking the singer’s beloved dogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo in West Hollywood when he was attacked by two men who shot him four times in the chest before making off with two of the three pooches.

It has been reported that Gaga is offering half a million dollars in exchange for her furkids, Koji and Gustavo, to be returned to her. A rep for the singer says she will give the money “to anyone who has her dogs, no questions asked”. When police officers arrived on the scene, Fischer was conscious but barely breathing and he was quickly rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in a “grave” condition.

Lady Gaga is offering USD500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs. Picture: YouTube

As reported by 8days.sg, Koji and Gustavo were both stolen by the thieves but Miss Asia managed to run away and has since been recovered by the police. Miss Asia was then handed over to one of Gaga’s bodyguards. Gaga, 34, was recently spotted in Italy and Fischer was responsible for taking care of her dogs in her absence. It is unclear whether the dogs were specifically targeted by the shooters, However, the French bulldogs are each worth a substantial sum of money.

On average, the French bulldogs can be sold for US$1,500 (nearly S$2,000) to US$3,000 (nearly S$4,000), but those with a particularly sought-after pedigree have been known to sell for as much as US$10,000. Miss Asia was adopted by Gaga and the singer described her pet as one of her biggest inspirations. She shared: “Asia is my inspiration for many things. She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don’t, I’ll miss a precious look on her face!”

Gaga thinks she has a “very special bond” with her pet.

She explained: “Asia and I have a very special bond.

“She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she’s comfy at home with mommy because her ears are down.

“Asia also loves belly rubs, from everyone, and she lies on her back all the time to let me know!” /TISG

