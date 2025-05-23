Friday, May 23, 2025
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

Labubu fans erupt in outrage as beloved dolls vanish from store shelves

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
LONDON: The craze surrounding viral toy sensation Labubu reached a flashpoint in the UK, prompting its fabricator, Pop Mart, to stop all in-store sales following reports of brawls, swelling resale prices, and an increasing sense of disquiet among shoppers and actual buyers.

According to a recent BBC report, the massively famous monster-themed bag ornaments, made popular on TikTok and donned by well-known figures like Rihanna and Dua Lipa, have become the focus of a retail tornado. Pop Mart affirmed that it has halted sales in all 16 of its UK sites until June, alluding to “potential safety issues” after a series of jumbled incidents played out in stores.

A self-designated follower, Victoria Calvert labelled the chaos at Pop Mart’s Stratford store in London. “It was just getting ridiculous,” she said. “People were fighting and shouting. You felt scared.”

Labubu, an idiosyncratic character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, has become extremely popular due to its unusual online following and alliances with Pop Mart. In the UK, retail prices range from £13.50 (S$23.10) to £50, while special versions fetch hundreds on resale platforms such as Vinted and eBay.

Numerous followers are displeased with the resale market and use social media to rant. “Buyers are re-selling them for £100 for one Labubu, which is unacceptable,” one commenter was extremely annoyed while ranting on Pop Mart’s Instagram. “How come they get to buy and other people can’t?!”

Victoria said she arrived at the store to find throngs of people who came as early as 3 a.m., with some enthusiasts camping out the whole night. “There was this negative vibe,” she said. “I even witnessed a fight between a worker and a customer.” She eventually left with no toy, saying she feared for her safety.

While no Pop Mart staff were hurt or wounded, the establishment acted immediately to “prevent any potential safety issues.” They also acknowledged that they are creating a new and more reasonable system for releasing the toys in June.

Jaydee, a marketing executive and Labubu unboxer on TikTok, hailed the hiatus. “For the real fans, this is great news,” she told the BBC. “Now, I can go into Pop Mart without having to queue.”

Authorities say Pop Mart’s tactic of releasing Labubu dolls in blind packets, matched with partial stock drops, has only intensified the rage. Susannah Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdown said the brand’s shortage strategies assisted in fueling demand but cautioned that the bedlam could hurt its playful image.

“Out-of-control crowds could ultimately tarnish the brand’s playful appeal,” she said.

Retail consultant Sarah Johnson labelled the sales standstill as “a strategic decision.” Collectables flourish on supply shortages, she said, and the decision to stop may only drive additional eagerness for the product. However, there’s a disadvantage—with supply halted, frantic followers may turn to resale markets, risking imitations and overblown prices.

Notwithstanding the reaction, many favoured the provisional pause. “It’s probably for the best,” said Victoria, who thinks many early birds in the lines were resellers. “As soon as they got their ticket, they were selling it for £150.”

Pop Mart says Labubu will reappear on the shelves in June with a “more structured and equitable” system. Until then, fans will have to wait and hope that the return of Labubu doesn’t trigger another retail uprising.

