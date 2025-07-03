Labubu earns a degree? Tsinghua graduate’s plush toy steals the show at commencement ceremony

On one of China’s most respected campuses, an unexpected graduate shared the limelight last June – an impish toy named Labubu.

A recent SCMP story featured a viral video, showing a student at Tsinghua University carrying her Labubu to the graduation stage, garbed in a tiny cap and gown. She offered the toy to the university’s vice-president and requested him to make the traditional tassel-turning motion for Labubu.

Caught by surprise but ready for a laugh, the official obliged, lightly pinching the toy’s tassel. The moment drew giggles from the audience and earned the doll a comical new tag — “the Labubu with the highest education degree.”

The video, first shared on Chinese platforms by the engineering graduate behind the account @xiaojinguailiyang, rapidly spread on social media. The luxurious toy’s fame, already spiralling in China and around the world, helped the video footage go viral.

“I saw someone take a Chiikawa to their graduation and thought it was adorable,” the student said, referring to another favourite cartoon character. “So I dressed my Labubu in a gown and brought her with me.”

When the vice-president inquired if it was the well-known Labubu, she said yes and clarified that while the toy didn’t exactly study, she had put in diligence on Labubu’s behalf. “I believe it’s not too much for her to receive a degree after accompanying me to study for such a long time.”

Another Tsinghua student, who completed her Master’s, carried with her a bigger Labubu to participate in the tassel-turning ritual, captured in yet another viral video.

Online response ranged from amusement to delight to cynicism. “What a lovely scene! It’s good to see students keeping things lighthearted,” one user commented. Another kidded, “The vice-president might be thinking: ‘Show me your thesis first!’”

Still, not everyone was pleased. Some netizens wondered whether bringing a toy to such a formal and significant event demeans an academic tradition. “If Labubu can graduate, does Tsinghua still hold academic authority?” one doubtful commenter asked.

Labubu, known for its piercing ears, toothy grin, and playful charisma, is a collectable toy made by the Chinese brand Pop Mart. Its reputation hit the roof in 2024 when Blackpink’s Lisa displayed her Labubu collection online. Since then, it has become a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

With admirers including superstars like Rihanna, Liu Yifei, Lu Han, and David Beckham, Labubu is more than just a toy, it’s a cultural marvel. And now, thanks to a few imaginative graduates, it has an artificial degree from one of the top universities in the world.

Move over, valedictorians — Labubu just graduated with honours in charm.