Label denies reports JJ Lin owns a dubious company in China

Mandopop star JJ Lin has denied that he is the owner of a company flagged for “abnormal business operations” by Chinese authorities, 8days.sg reports on January 13.

The Chinese media says a company they claim belonging to the Singaporean singer is under investigations. The report says Shanghai Yuzhi Trade Development Co Ltd is a company registered under the name Lin Junjie, which coincidentally is JJ’s Chinese name.

The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation (Fengxian District) included the company in its list of abnormal business operations last month.

The authorities flagged the company for having a “registered residence or business place [that] cannot be contacted”, basically for not keeping its registration details up-to-date.

Reports suggest the company was established in July 2014 with a registered capital of RMB500,000 (SGD$103,000) and allegedly wholly owned by someone named Lin Junjie. Sale of construction materials, daily necessities, clothing, shoes and hats, knitted textiles and raw materials are part of the company’s business scope.

Apparently, it was a case of a different person having the same name as the celebrity. However, JJ’s photo showed up on the company’s profile.

JJ’s management company has responded to the reports, saying the “company mentioned in reports is not related to [their] artist and is not run by [their] artist.”

It added that it “in order to clarify and protect the reputation of artistes, we would like to emphasise that we hope the media can be more discerning, and not trust or spread any information without confirmation”.

Besides being one of the hottest stars in Mandopop, JJ is also a very successful entrepreneur. He runs his own music production company, fashion label and cafe. The 39-year-old also owns an e-sports team and ventures in other investments such as real estate in Taiwan and Singapore. The Mandopop singer is dubbed as the ‘Walking Money Printer.’