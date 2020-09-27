Kylie Jenner unhappy that Kim Kardashian uploaded her throwback photo

- Advertisement -

Kylie Jenner was not pleased when Kim Kardashian uploaded an unrecognisable flashback that showed the lip kit queen as a dorky teen with bad bangs. She asked her sister to delete the photo from social media immediately.

“Delete this immediately,” Kylie, 23 told Kim, 39, in the comments section of the photo which was shot circa 2009 and posted on Friday. Kim then jokingly referenced P Diddy’s penchant for shamelessly cropping out celebrities from his photos.

‘Should I Diddy crop you out?’ Kim asked. ‘Absolutely,’ Kylie replied back. Followers flooded the comments section to note how different each of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings looked in the past than they appear nowadays. The sisters did look very different, whether it was due to their young age at the time the photo was taken or because of their hair colour. It appeared the shot was taken at a restaurant with Kim and Khloe sitting at the table and their younger sisters posed beside them.

‘Babies,’ Kim captioned the snap. Pre-teen Kylie had a side-swept bang, showing off her freckles with barely any makeup on. Kim looked glamourous sitting at the centre of the table with her blond hair sleeked to the side. Kendall had a sweet smile while posing in the back, years before becoming a supermodel. Khloe was styled with a berry pink lip and wavy hair. A silver camera is spotted in front of Khloe, which is a rarity in the era of smartphones.

Kim has edited the photo as the newly uploaded photo was significantly lighter than the original. Kendall and Khloe’s nose shape looked adjusted. During the time the photo was taken, the siblings were just starting to take the world of reality TV by storm with the E! series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which debuted in 2007. All of the women, including Kourtney Kardashian who was not pictured, became successful in the spotlight and have become influential in the entertainment industry.

Besides appearing on TV, they also have careers out of reality TV. Kylie started a makeup empire, Kendall became a supermodel, Khloe launched a jean range while Kim started a cosmetics and shapewear line. As for Kourtney, she started a wellness brand called Poosh where she shares her beauty and health tips. It was announced recently that the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending in 2021./ TISG