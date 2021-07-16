KTV alibi service offered for S$500, for those who need ‘to explain to their wife or girlfriend’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a listing that was taken down on Carousell – hopefully not because of its popularity – a user offered to be the alibi for those who were at the KTV Covid-19 cluster, but needed a different explanation for their suspecting wives or girlfriends.

The Carousell listing titled ‘KTV alibi service’ was briefly put up on Thursday (Jul 15) before it was removed hours later. It offered to be “whatever excuse you would like” for “a small fee” of S$500.

The listing read: “Did you recently go to one of the KTV/ nightspots under crackdown for an innocent dinner and not expect to be involved in a serious covid cluster where it is kind of awkward not to explain to your wife or girlfriend?”

It said that the seller can offer an alibi and “can take the fall for you”, though they drew a line at illegal activities.

The poster of the listing even added that he had the relevant experience: “have taken the fall for countless Bros who got discovered by their WAGs (wives and girlfriends) for their indiscretions but due to my professionalism, all hate was directed only to me and they got away scot free (sic)!”

It is unclear if Carousell removed the post or if the user did so themselves. /TISG

