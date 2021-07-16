International COVID 19 KTV alibi service offered for S$500, for those who need 'to explain...

KTV alibi service offered for S$500, for those who need ‘to explain to their wife or girlfriend’

It said that the seller can offer an alibi and "can take the fall for you."

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a listing that was taken down on Carousell – hopefully not because of its popularity – a user offered to be the alibi for those who were at the KTV Covid-19 cluster, but needed a different explanation for their suspecting wives or girlfriends.

The Carousell listing titled ‘KTV alibi service’ was briefly put up on Thursday (Jul 15) before it was removed hours later. It offered to be “whatever excuse you would like” for “a small fee” of S$500.

The listing read: “Did you recently go to one of the KTV/ nightspots under crackdown for an innocent dinner and not expect to be involved in a serious covid cluster where it kind of awkward not to explain to your or ?”

- Advertisement -

It said that the seller can offer an alibi and “can take the fall for you”, though they drew a line at illegal activities.

The poster of the listing even added that he had the relevant experience: “have taken the fall for countless Bros who got discovered by their WAGs (wives and girlfriends) for their indiscretions but due to my professionalism, all hate was directed only to me and they got away scot free (sic)!”

It is unclear if Carousell removed the post or if the user did so themselves. /TISG

 Follow on Social

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

S-Class Delivers Comfort And Power

By Kannan Chandran www.storm-asia.com   THE S-Class is the go-to car for a broad range of people. From business folks to senior executives, this is the car that reflects prestige and the arrival factor that many find so comforting to show off. Over its various generations...
View Post
Featured News

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

In the tropics, we're always looking for ways to beat the heat and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is...
View Post
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent