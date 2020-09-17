Kristen Bell allows daughters to drink non-alcoholic beer

- Advertisement -

Kristen Bell is all about keeping it real when it comes to marriage and motherhood. In an interview on Say Yes! with Carla Hall podcast, the actress explained why she allows her daughters to drink O’Doul’s, a popular non-alcoholic beer. The drink is classified as non-alcoholic but the FDA gives this title to beverages that “contain less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.”

Kristen said, “I’m gonna get a lot of flak for this. And let me start by saying I don’t care. You’re allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star said that her daughters Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5 often drink O’Doul’s at home or order it when they go to restaurants. Kristen said, “The reason for this is because when we first had our child and my husband would put her in the Baby Bjorn and we’d walk around the neighbourhood, he’d pop a non-alcoholic beer in his hand, and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth.” “It’s a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad,” she added.

Kristen goes on saying, “There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just essentially a bubbly juice. Right? There’s nothing in it. We also talk to them very much about his sobriety, and the importance of it, and why Daddy can’t drink.”

“So this morning, I set them in their Zooms, and they have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack, and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30, and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms,” she said.

“They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?!'”.”And then I remind myself: You don’t care, Kristen. They can pretend like you’re doing something wrong. I would argue that I’m not because it’s non-alcoholic,” she said.

“If anything, it opens up the discussion for why Daddy has to drink non-alcoholic beer, because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking’s not always safe.”

The actress also went on social media to recognise her husband Dax Shepard’s 16th sobriety anniversary. She posted a letter and drawing from her daughters that show how supportive they are of their father’s journey.