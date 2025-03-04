SINGAPORE: As reported by The Straits Times, two K-pop girl groups are set to hold their first full-scale concerts in Singapore.

On May 17, rookie group BABYMONSTER, who made their debut in 2024, will play at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their Hello Monsters world tour. This will be their first stop in Southeast Asia.

Exclusive perks for VIP ticket holders

VIP Gold tickets cost between $368 and $388, while regular tickets vary from $158 to $388. VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive perks, including access to a soundcheck party before the concert and a send-off event afterwards.

On March 14 at 2 pm, general ticket sales will begin through Ticketmaster. Three pre-sale rounds will take place before then. The first is exclusively for members of BABYMONSTER’s official Weverse fan club and is set for March 11 from 2 pm until midnight. Fans must register between March 3 (11 am) and March 5 (11 am) to participate.

On March 12, Mastercard holders will have access to a pre-sale from 2 pm to midnight. More details are available at www.priceless.com/music. Live Nation members can also purchase tickets early on March 13, from 2 pm to midnight.

Travelling through US cities before Asia

BABYMONSTER, well-known for songs like “Sheesh” and “Batter Up,” has organised a fan meet at The Star Theatre in June 2024 and performed at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in September 2024. Their world tour launched in Seoul in January, travelling through US cities before heading to Japan and Singapore.

In the meantime, as part of their first world tour, “Easy Crazy Hot“, LE SSERAFIM will make their maiden trip to Singapore in August. On February 28, the group confirmed a gig in Singapore for August 16 as part of their tour schedule. Details about the venue and tickets are still pending.

Book Now: Babymonster 1st World Tour Hello Monsters – Singapore 2025

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

Date & Time: May 17, 6 pm

Tickets: Priced between $158 and $388, available for general sale starting March 14 at 2 pm via Ticketmaster. Purchase online at www.ticketmaster.sg or call 800-321-1678.

Pre-Sale Details:

Weverse Fan Club Members: March 11, 2 pm – midnight (registration required between March 3, 11 am – March 5, 11 am)

Mastercard Cardholders: March 12, 2 pm – midnight (www.priceless.com/music)