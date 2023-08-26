Korean Air set to weigh passengers before they can board flights

In a move aimed at enhancing flight safety standards and compliance with regulations, Korean Air has announced its plan to conduct passenger and baggage weight checks as part of a comprehensive safety test scheduled for August and September.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the initiative was mandated by the Korean Government and will be carried out under the directives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

Passengers travelling with Korean Air on domestic and international flights during the specified period will be subjected to the weight assessment but have the option to decline participation by informing an airline representative.

The procedure involves passengers stepping onto scales along with their carry-on items at each boarding gate. Korean Air assured that the collected data will be treated as anonymous and solely used for survey purposes. It added that passengers exceeding weight standards will not face additional charges.

The safety test will be conducted in two phases. For domestic flights, the weight assessment will be carried out from Aug 28 to Sept 6 at Gimpo International Airport. Subsequently, for international flights, the procedure will take place from September 8 to September 19 at Incheon International Airport.

Experts in the aviation industry have underscored the significance of maintaining optimal weight and balance in aircraft operations. According to the National Air and Space Museum, a lighter aircraft requires less engine effort, resulting in decreased fuel consumption and extended flight range.

Weight considerations also play a pivotal role in aircraft design, directly impacting an airline’s financial performance. Minimizing construction weight allows airlines to carry increased payload, including passengers and luggage, ultimately improving profitability.

Korean Air is not the first carrier to initiate such a measure. Earlier this year, Air New Zealand undertook comparable passenger weight assessments mandated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

