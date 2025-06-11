Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Koh Brothers Eco’s subsidiary to build underground tunnels at Changi’s upcoming T5 in S$999M JV deal

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Koh Brothers Eco Engineering’s subsidiary, Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor (KBCE), has been awarded a S$999 million contract by Changi Airport Group (CAG) to build underground tunnels at Changi Airport’s upcoming Terminal 5 (T5). The project will be carried out through a joint venture with Penta-Ocean Construction, according to the company’s press release on Tuesday (June 10).

KBCE will be in charge of constructing intra-terminal tunnels that link different parts of Terminal 5. The tunnel system will include several sub-tunnels that will house key infrastructure to support airport operations, including the automated people mover system, baggage handling system, and a common services tunnel (CST) for utilities such as electrical power, communication systems, and water services.

The works will also include a ventilation building to support the CST, along with provisions for a future underground infrastructure tunnel.

Paul Shin, Koh Brothers Eco’s CEO, said, “We are honoured by the trust placed in KBCE and Penta Ocean for this mega project by airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG). Securing this contract marks our deepened collaboration with CAG and another milestone in our commitment to supporting Singapore’s transport infrastructure.”

In early May, Changi Airport Group awarded S$4.75 billion in contracts for substructure and airside infrastructure works at T5. The new terminal, expected to open in the mid-2030s, officially broke ground on May 14, 2025, and will help Changi Airport handle 50 million more passengers each year. /TISG

Read also: SATS gears up for Changi Terminal 5 with S$250M in ground and cargo upgrades

