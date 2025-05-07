Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/teamtime
Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group has awarded S$4.75 billion in contracts for Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 (T5) substructure and airside infrastructure works, Singapore Business Review reported.

A S$3.8-billion substructure contract was awarded to a joint venture between China Communications Construction Company and Obayashi Singapore, which includes building the foundation and basements for the main passenger terminal, ground transportation centre, and part of the tunnels linking Terminal 5 to Terminal 2. The site covers about 140 hectares.

Another S$950-million contract was awarded to Hwa Seng Builder for airside infrastructure works, which include ancillary support buildings, connecting taxi lanes, and remote aircraft stands.

In February, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during his Budget 2025 speech that the government would inject S$5 billion into Changi Airport’s development fund to maintain Singapore’s position as a “critical gateway for global travel and trade”, noting that the city-state must allocate sufficient resources to maximise its competitive strengths.

Pauline Koh, partner at KPMG in Singapore, described this as a “strategic move” for the city-state to remain a global air transport hub.

Terminal 5 will add capacity for 50 million more passengers annually, raising Changi Airport’s capacity to 140 million from 90 million. Earlier expansions of the airport included a S$2.22 billion investment for Terminal 3, which opened in 2008, and a S$1.71 billion investment for Terminal 4, which was completed in 2017.

It also followed the notable addition of Jewel Changi in 2019 at S$2.22 billion. /TISG 

Read also: Changi Airport Group to welcome Lim Ming Yan as the new chairman in April 2025

