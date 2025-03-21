MALAYSIA: A tenant renting a room in Kuala Lumpur has raised concerns over an unexpected air conditioner surcharge, claiming the landlord is charging RM0.70 (S$0.21) per kWh—higher than Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)’s residential rate of RM0.20 to RM0.50 per kWh.

The tenant only discovered the extra charge two months after moving in. While utilities were supposedly included in the rent, air conditioning usage was billed separately at a marked-up rate. Feeling misled, they are now questioning whether landlords have the right to impose such charges beyond TNB’s standard tariffs.

No mention in tenancy agreement

The issue stems from a lack of transparency. The tenant claims the landlord never disclosed the surcharge before they moved in, and it is not stated in the tenancy agreement.

In Malaysia, rental contracts typically clarify whether utilities are included or charged separately. If utilities are excluded, landlords usually pass on the actual TNB cost. However, some set their own rates, either to cover shared expenses or profit from tenants’ usage.

Without a clear agreement, disputes arise over what is fair and reasonable for electricity charges—exactly what this tenant is now facing.

Reddit users weigh in: Is this a fair charge?

The tenant’s situation sparked discussions online, with many users agreeing that the landlord is overcharging for aircon usage. Some pointed out that while landlords can impose surcharges, the key factor is whether this was stated in the tenancy agreement.

“If the contract gave the landlord the authority to adjust surcharges, then tenants had little room to dispute it.,” one person noted. “However, if there was no mention of such additional charges, the practice could be considered unfair.”

Another shared a similar experience but said their landlord had justified the surcharge upfront. “In my case, the landlady included it in the agreement and explained that it covered common area lighting, WiFi, and other shared utilities,” they said. “That made it somewhat reasonable.”

Some, however, outright condemned the landlord’s actions, arguing that “charging more than TNB’s rate without prior agreement was unfair”. They urged the tenant to challenge the charge.

What can tenants do?

Several Redditors offered practical steps to resolve the issue. First, they suggested reviewing the agreement. If the contract only states that aircon is charged separately but doesn’t specify a rate, the tenant may argue that they should be billed fairly according to standard TNB rates.

Another step was to negotiate with the landlord. Some advised discussing the RM0.70 per kWh charge and asking for justification. A reasonable talk could lead to a compromise or clarification.

Lastly, some users recommended requesting an itemised bill. The tenant could ask for a breakdown of their aircon usage and a copy of the TNB bill to verify whether the charge matches actual consumption or if the landlord is profiting.

Can landlords charge beyond TNB rates?

Landlords do not have a legal limit on what they can charge for utilities unless the tenancy agreement states otherwise. However, if the agreement only states that aircon usage is charged separately without specifying the rate, tenants may have grounds to challenge an unreasonable surcharge.

To avoid such disputes, both landlords and tenants should clarify all utility costs before signing. If rates are not clearly stated, tenants should ask for an estimated monthly bill or ensure that charges align with TNB’s standard rates. Open communication remains the best way to resolve disputes.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)