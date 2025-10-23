// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 23, 2025
KKH opens Singapore’s first dedicated pediatric burns centre

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has opened Singapore’s first centre dedicated to treating children with burn injuries. The new facility aims to give young patients faster access to care and a more comfortable treatment experience.

The Children’s Burns Centre will treat patients aged 16 and below, offering specialised care under one roof. By streamlining treatment procedures and tightening infection control, the hospital hopes to improve recovery outcomes for children who suffer burns.

Previously, young burn patients were treated in the hospital’s Children’s Plastic Surgery Clinic, which also served many other patients. The new centre provides a quieter, more focused environment. Its bright and colourful interior design helps to ease children’s anxiety and make the treatment process less intimidating.

KKH treats around 400 new burn cases each year. Infants and toddlers aged two and below make up about half of these cases, according to hospital data.

With the opening of the Children’s Burns Centre, KKH says it can now offer more coordinated and compassionate care for young burn patients in a space built specifically for their needs.

