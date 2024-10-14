SINGAPORE: KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has unveiled an ambitious plan comprising 15 innovative programmes to improve population health and address declining fertility rates in Singapore.

The initiatives, supported by philanthropic partners, represent a significant investment of over S$30 million.

Among the highlighted programmes is the Paediatrics & Endocrinology Life-Course Action Network (PELiCAN).

This initiative is focused on promoting metabolic wellness within families and aims to mitigate new health risks that could exacerbate existing metabolic disorders in children.

By addressing these concerns early, KKH hopes to create a healthier future generation.

Another vital programme introduced is the Preterm Pregnancy Prevention Programme.

This initiative seeks to deliver personalised care by employing precise screening methods and predictive tools designed to reduce the occurrence of preterm pregnancies and births.

A significant component of this programme is the establishment of a national database that will allow for thorough monitoring of women at risk for preterm complications, thereby enhancing care and intervention strategies.

Additionally, KKH is advancing maternal care through the Community Midwifery Programme, developed under the KKH-led Maternal and Child Health Research Institute (MCHRI).

This programme is set to provide family-oriented education to new parents in their homes, focusing on the crucial first six weeks following childbirth.

The initiative aims to support families in navigating the early stages of parenthood, fostering a nurturing environment for parents and infants.

Featured image by Depositphotos