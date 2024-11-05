SINGAPORE: A recent survey by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has revealed that a significant number of parents in Singapore may be uninformed about optimal nutrition and feeding practices for infants and young children.

Over 40% of parents admitted they lack awareness of the appropriate foods their children should consume in the early months of life, with many unknowingly engaging in feeding practices that could have long-term effects on their children’s health.

The survey also highlighted the common practice of allowing young children to use mobile phones during meals.

About 40% of parents reported letting their children view screens while eating, a habit experts caution against, as it can impact a child’s eating behaviour and development.

According to KKH experts, around 42.5% of young children are exposed to electronic devices during mealtimes.

They warn that screens can distract children, leading them to eat too quickly or overconsume, which can increase the risk of obesity and other health issues.

Beyond screen exposure, the survey raised several misconceptions parents have about infant feeding.

Common mistakes include limiting the types and textures of food too much, introducing sugary drinks, and adding salt or other seasonings to a child’s diet too early.

Experts also found that some parents encourage their children to finish their plates even when full, potentially disrupting children’s ability to self-regulate hunger.

Dietitians at KKH advise that children between the ages of 12 to 24 months can tolerate a small amount of salt, but sugary drinks and fruit juices should be avoided due to the risk of developing a preference for sweet flavours, which can lead to obesity and tooth decay.

To foster healthy eating habits, experts recommend that young children eat the same nutritious foods as their families, participate in family meals, and use age-appropriate utensils like forks, spoons, and drinking glasses instead of bottles.

A balanced diet that includes a variety of meats, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can help ensure adequate nutritional intake without the need for supplements such as vitamins, fish oils, or probiotics.

KKH experts emphasize that cultivating positive eating habits from infancy can have a lasting impact, shaping a child’s health and eating behaviour well into adulthood.

