Kim So Hyun is the youngest actress to surpass 10 million followers on Instagram

South Korea — Korean actress Kim So Hyun surpassed 10 million followers on Instagram as of January 15, making her the youngest actress to do so according to a report by Allkpop.

Kim So Hyun has not been sharing photos of her daily life but instead has been regularly sharing photos promoting her activities.

The 21-year-old actress was able to secure this many followers as fans not only in Korea but all over the world, were able to view her work.

Kim So Hyun also uploads various greetings in addition to promoting her activities, starting from the new year greetings to messages cheering on the students taking the CSAT and messages thanking her fans.

In an interview published in the August issue of TS Magazine back in 2017, she stated, “I want to follow all my fans who follow me. So there was a time I spent the whole night following back my followers and then my account was restricted momentarily. I think the issue was that I tried to follow so many people in a short period of time.”

Kim So Hyun joined IU, Suzy, Lee Sung Kyung, YoonA, Park Shin Hye, and Song Hye Kyo becoming the youngest among the actresses with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Born on June 4, 1999, Kim So Hyun is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child actress in 2006 and initially gained public attention for playing a villainous young queen-to-be in Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) and a murderer’s teenage daughter who falls into tragedy in Missing You (2013).

She took on her first leading role in teen drama Who Are You: School 2015 (2015) and since then, has starred in musical Page Turner (2016), historical melodrama The Emperor: Owner of the Mask (2017), romantic comedy Radio Romance (2018), television dramas based on Naver Webtoon’s Hey Ghost, Let’s Fight (2016), Love Alarm (2019–2021) and The Tale of Nokdu (2019) and Korean folklore River Where The Moon Rises (2021). She was the regular host of MBC’s music program Music Core and survival reality show Under Nineteen in 2019.