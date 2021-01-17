Entertainment Celebrity Kim So Hyun is the youngest actress to surpass 10 million followers...

Kim So Hyun is the youngest actress to surpass 10 million followers on Instagram

The actress stated that once she even tried to 'follow' all of her fans on social media, leading to her account being temporarily being blocked.

Kim So Hyun has surpassed 10 million followers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

South Korea — Korean actress Kim So Hyun surpassed 10 million followers on Instagram as of January 15, making her the youngest actress to do so according to a report by Allkpop.

Kim So Hyun has not been sharing photos of her daily life but instead has been regularly sharing photos promoting her activities.

The 21-year-old actress was able to secure this many followers as fans not only in Korea but all over the world, were able to view her work.

Kim So Hyun also uploads various greetings in addition to promoting her activities, starting from the new year greetings to messages cheering on the students taking the CSAT and messages thanking her fans.

- Advertisement -

Kim So Hyun in River Where the Moon Rises. Picture: Instagram

In an interview published in the August issue of TS Magazine back in 2017, she stated, “I want to follow all my fans who follow me. So there was a time I spent the whole night following back my followers and then my account was restricted momentarily. I think the issue was that I tried to follow so many people in a short period of time.”

Kim So Hyun joined IU, Suzy, Lee Sung Kyung, YoonA, Park Shin Hye, and Song Hye Kyo becoming the youngest among the actresses with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Born on June 4, 1999, Kim So Hyun is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child actress in 2006 and initially gained public attention for playing a villainous young queen-to-be in Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) and a murderer’s teenage daughter who falls into tragedy in Missing You (2013).

She took on her first leading role in teen drama Who Are You: School 2015 (2015) and since then, has starred in musical Page Turner (2016), historical melodrama The Emperor: Owner of the Mask (2017), romantic comedy Radio Romance (2018), television dramas based on Naver Webtoon’s Hey Ghost, Let’s Fight (2016), Love Alarm (2019–2021) and The Tale of Nokdu (2019) and Korean folklore River Where The Moon Rises (2021). She was the regular host of MBC’s music program Music Core and survival reality show Under Nineteen in 2019.

- Advertisement -
Featured News

KF Seetoh says older hawkers deserve much more than just a stipend for their life’s work

Questioning a new hawker succession scheme, KF Seetoh asked: “A Stipend. Is this all you feel these older hawkers deserve for their lifework?” The food guru and founder of Makansutra was responding to the updated hawker succession scheme where retiring hawkers will...
View Post
COVID 19

Malaysia declares state of emergency

There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals, prompting the Malaysian King to declare on Tuesday a nationwide state of emergency. A statement from the Royal Palace said the King had agreed to the...
View Post
Featured News

Student overcomes grief of losing her father and passes O-Levels with flying colours

While many Secondary School graduates who did well in their O-Level examinations were overjoyed as they received their results yesterday, one young pupil’s success was especially meaningful given the hardships she faced in the lead-up to the examinations. As her peers faced...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore