Kim Seon Ho to make his big screen debut in ‘Sad Tropics’ directed by Park Hoon Jung

Seoul — It has been reported that South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho will be making his big-screen debut in director Park Hoon Jung’s Sad Tropics.

Based on reports on Sep 6, Kim Seon Ho has confirmed to take one of the leading roles in the upcoming film Sad Tropics and is in the midst of negotiation.

The film is about an aspiring professional boxer who was born between a Korean father and a Filipino mother. Sad Tropics is led by two main characters and Kim Seon Ho is one of them.

The actor will complete shooting his current drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha sometime in Oct to Nov and start shooting the Sad Tropics without taking a break.

Director Park Hoon Jung and his production staff are still looking for another main character, according to Allkpop.

‘Sad Tropics’ aims to start production at the end of this Nov.

Born May 8, 1986, Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series Start-Up.

After graduating from high school, Kim studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts where he received a degree from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment.

While in college, he joined a theatre group and began acting in plays. His first stage role was in New Boeing Boeing (an adaptation of the French play of the same name) in 2009, which he reprised in 2013.

He found minor success appearing in the popular Daehakro (comparable to Off-Broadway) plays Rooftop House Cat and Goal of Love, which was both romantic comedies.

Later, he expanded his repertoire with darker roles, and gained critical recognition in works such as True West and Kiss of the Spider Woman in 2015, and Closer in 2016.

Kim made his screen debut at the beginning of 2017 in the KBS2 office drama Good Manager, after auditioning at the suggestion of producer Lee Eun-jin who watched his performance in the play Closer. /TISG

