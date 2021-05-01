Kim Seon Ho is releasing single with self-written lyrics and MV

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Start-Up actor Kim Seon Ho has announced that he will be releasing a new song and music video.

SALT Entertainment officially announced on April 30: “Kim Seon Ho and Epitone Project will be releasing the collaboration single ‘Because it’s You’ [literal translation] on May 6 at 6 p.m. KST.”

Composed and produced by Epitone Project, “Because It’s You” is described as a soft pop song with an acoustic sound. The song puts the actor’s vocal talents on display and features lyrics written by him.

SALT Entertainment stated, “After Kim Seon Ho appeared in Epitone Project’s music video for ‘Sleepless‘ last year, they ended up working together on this new song. As a gift for the fans who are always cheering him on, he has prepared a song that can be a part of fans’ everyday lives. Because it’s a gift that actor Kim Seon Ho prepared with his heart, we hope that you will be happy to receive it.”

SALT Entertainment also released Kim Seon Ho’s first teaser image for his upcoming music video for the song, reported Soompi.

Kim Seon Ho and Epitone Project’s collaboration single “Because It’s You”—as well as the music video for the song—will be released online on May 6 at 6 pm Korea Standard Time.

Born on May 8, 1986, Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series Start-Up.

After graduating from high school, Kim studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts, where he received a degree from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. While in college, he joined a theatre group and began acting in plays. His first stage role was in New Boeing Boeing (an adaptation of the French play of the same name) in 2009, which he reprised in 2013. He found minor success appearing in the popular Daehakro (comparable to Off-Broadway) plays Rooftop House Cat and Goal of Love, which were both romantic comedies. Later, he expanded his repertoire with darker roles, and gained critical recognition in works such as True West and Kiss of the Spider Woman in 2015, and Closer in 2016. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

