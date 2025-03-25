KOREA: As reported by Koreaboo, recently, a man identified as “K,” known as the late Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend, gave an exclusive interview where he spoke out about her death and denied any involvement by actor Kim Soo Hyun.

“K” claimed that Kim Sae Ron found solace in him due to alleged physical and verbal abuse by her husband. He added that once her husband discovered they were still in contact, he confiscated her phone and began monitoring her closely.

Pointing fingers at her family

In the interview, “K” also shared a series of text messages among himself, Kim Sae Ron, and her husband. He strongly refuted the idea that Kim Soo Hyun was to blame, instead pointing fingers at her family.

“It’s absurd that her aunt is suddenly stepping up to blame Kim Soo Hyun,” he said. “If even her own parents are silent, isn’t it more likely they’re the ones she was trying to escape from?”

For personal gain or money

Despite his claims, many Korean netizens were deeply sceptical of his intentions. Online reactions were harsh, with many accusing him of using her death for personal gain or money.

Comments included:

“So disgusting…crazy people.”

“He’s treating the deceased like this and not even apologising.”

“How much was he paid?”

“Why is her ex involved when she had a husband?”

Others criticised the media for potentially orchestrating the narrative and questioned the motives behind bringing in a third party like “K” at this time.

Amid the controversy, there were also reports that Sulli’s brother had made a statement involving Kim Soo Hyun, adding further complexity to the situation.

Kim Sae Ron was a South Korean actress who was born on Jul 31, 2000, and passed away on Feb 16, 2025, at the age of 24. She began her career as a child model in 2001 and transitioned to acting in 2009 with the film “A Brand New Life.”