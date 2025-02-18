Entertainment

Kim Min Ha and Lee Junho to co-star in exciting new drama

February 18, 2025

KOREA: According to Soompi, it’s official—Kim Min Ha will star alongside Lee Junho in an upcoming drama!

Photo: Instagram/Kim Min Ha

Messages of resilience and hope

tvN’s new series, “Typhoon Company” (literal title), follows CEO Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho) as he fights to protect his father’s small business amid the challenges of the 1997 IMF crisis. This intense survival story aims to inspire audiences with messages of resilience and hope.

Director Lee Na Jung, known for hits like “Fight My Way,” “Love Alarm,” “Mine,” and “See You in My 19th Life,” brings her expertise to the project.

Lee Junho, who gained widespread acclaim through “The Red Sleeve” and “King the Land,” will take on the role of Kang Tae Poong. Born into a wealthy family in Apgujeong, his life takes a drastic turn when the IMF crisis devastates his father’s beloved company.

Willingness to take on challenges

Determined to save the business, he steps in as CEO. Though initially inexperienced, Kang Tae Poong matures into a responsible leader, displaying warmth, perseverance, and a willingness to take on challenges.

Kim Min Ha, best known for her standout performance in “Pachinko,” will portray Oh Mi Seon, Typhoon Company’s bookkeeper. As the eldest daughter of her family, she shoulders immense responsibility, managing everything from cleaning to financial records.

Key highlight of drama

Despite hardships, she remains determined to build a stable career. Her encounter with Kang Tae Poong, who is fighting to save the company, gives her newfound hope. Their evolving partnership during the crisis will be a key highlight of the drama.

The production team expressed excitement, promising a heartfelt story that will offer strength and encouragement. “Typhoon Company” is set to premiere in late 2025—stay tuned for more updates!

