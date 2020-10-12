Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put breakup rumours to rest with happy holiday snaps

- Advertisement -

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seems to be going from strength to strength lately following rumours over the summer suggesting that the pair may be heading for a breakup.

In the past few weeks, the couple have been enjoying a number of sweet date nights with Kim sharing some adorable photos of the rapper and their kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and 15-month-old Psalm – with her millions of followers.

The newest show of Kimye solidarity comes in the form of holiday snaps from a family trip to the Dominican Republic. The reality star uploaded two photos to her Instagram account last night including one of her posing at the dinner table as camera shy son Saint hides behind her. The next shot showed a smiling Kanye sitting next to daughter North. “Dinner Dates in the DR 🌊,” Kim captioned the cute pictures.

The Dominican Republic seems to be one of the family’s top holiday destinations with the couple visiting back in August so that they could reportedly ‘focus on their marriage’ amid Kanye’s bid for presidency.

- Advertisement -

“They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado,” a source told People at the time. “Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.”

Another Kardashian insider added that the rapper is “really enjoying his family time right now,” adding, “honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired.”

Reality star Kim Kardashian spoke to GRAZIA about caring for her husband Kanye West when he contracted COVID-19. Kim revealed that she had no help at that time and that “changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was a really scary time.”

According to Kim, “Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown.” The couple were alone in their home with four kids without anyone else to help out. Kim had to take care of Kanye singlehandedly.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she said. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown…Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

The rapper has since recovered from the virus and the couple are working on their relationship. Back in August, a source told People that “Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now, she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.”