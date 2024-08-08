;
Kim Ji Eun, Yun Ji On, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min star in their new rom-com drama “Love Next Door”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love Next Door” has unveiled a new group poster!

The romantic comedy “Love Next Door” centres on Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min), a lady attempting to turn her terrible life around, and Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In), the son of her mom’s friend who symbolises a dark period in her past.

The writers and directors of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” Yoo Je Won and Shin Ha Eun are responsible for the drama’s direction.

The newly released poster showcases the four friends living in the Hyereung neighbourhood: Choi Seung Hyo, Bae Seok Ryu, Jung Mo Eum (played by Kim Ji Eun), and Kang Dan Ho (played by Yun Ji On). They are depicted walking down a serene alley together.

The poster’s text, “Our youth is in this neighborhood,” captures viewers’ attention. Childhood friends Choi Seung Hyo, Bae Seok Ryu, and Jung Mo Eum, who grew up together, are joined by their new neighbour Kang Dan Ho, who has just moved into the area.

There is much anticipation for the friendship and love stories set to unfold in the picturesque neighbourhood of Hyereung.

Talented cast

Jung So Min is a South Korean actress known for her diverse roles and charming personality. She gained popularity through her roles in various dramas, showcasing her acting range and ability to connect with audiences.

After making her acting debut in the drama Bad Guy (2010), she soon became well-known for her part in the romantic comedy Playful Kiss. She has continuously taken on challenging roles since then, demonstrating her range as an actress.

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor known for his captivating performances and versatile roles. He gained widespread recognition through his roles in dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Prison Playbook.

He debuted in the entertainment industry as a model before transitioning to acting. His breakthrough came with the drama While You Were Sleeping, where he played a dedicated police officer.

Since then, he has consistently delivered impressive performances in various genres, from romantic comedies to action dramas.

