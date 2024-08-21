;
Kim Jae Young fights for justice as a devoted detective in “The Judge From Hell” new fantasy romance drama 

ByLydia Koh

August 21, 2024

A sneak peek at Kim Jae Young’s character has been revealed in SBS’s upcoming drama “The Judge from Hell”! In this fanciful romance drama, Park Shin Hye plays Kang Bit Na, a demon who takes on the form of a judge.

After crossing paths with Han Da On (Kim Jae Young), a compassionate detective who endures a reality tougher than hell, Kang Bit Na embarks on a journey toward becoming a true judge.

Photo: Instagram/SBS Drama

Powerful presence

In the newly unveiled stills, Kim Jae Young’s character, Han Da On, is shown at a crime scene with a sharp and focused look. Even in this brief moment, his character reveals the relentless determination of a detective who will stop at nothing to capture the criminal.

Kim Jae Young’s powerful presence shines through as he fully embodies the role through his intense expression and commanding gaze.

Han Da On is portrayed as a dedicated detective with a caring nature who can soften even the hardest hearts. The contrast between his tough, charismatic side and his more gentle, compassionate nature builds excitement for his character arc in the drama.

See also  Doctor Slump: Park Hyung Sik gets ready to propose to Park Shin Hye

Capturing his charm

The production team shared that Han Da On is a complex character with warmth and deep sorrow.

They praised Kim Jae Young for capturing his charm perfectly, making him a character viewers will want to rely on during tough times and comfort in others, thanks to his strong and nuanced performance.

They also hinted at thrilling action scenes and noted that Kim Jae Young’s striking visuals will capture the audience’s attention.

On Sept 21 at 10 p.m. KST,  “The Judge from Hell” is set to air.

Kim Jae Young is a South Korean actor and model known for his tall and handsome appearance and acting versatility. He has gained popularity through his roles in various dramas and movies.

Like many South Korean actors, Kim Jae Young started his career as a model before transitioning to acting. His striking visuals quickly caught the public’s attention, and he became a sought-after face in the fashion industry.

See also  Park Shin Hye melts over Kim Jae Young's tearful testimony in The Judge From Hell

