After crossing paths with Han Da On (Kim Jae Young), a compassionate detective who endures a reality tougher than hell, Kang Bit Na embarks on a journey toward becoming a true judge.

Powerful presence

In the newly unveiled stills, Kim Jae Young’s character, Han Da On, is shown at a crime scene with a sharp and focused look. Even in this brief moment, his character reveals the relentless determination of a detective who will stop at nothing to capture the criminal.

Kim Jae Young’s powerful presence shines through as he fully embodies the role through his intense expression and commanding gaze.

Han Da On is portrayed as a dedicated detective with a caring nature who can soften even the hardest hearts. The contrast between his tough, charismatic side and his more gentle, compassionate nature builds excitement for his character arc in the drama.

Capturing his charm

The production team shared that Han Da On is a complex character with warmth and deep sorrow.

They praised Kim Jae Young for capturing his charm perfectly, making him a character viewers will want to rely on during tough times and comfort in others, thanks to his strong and nuanced performance.

They also hinted at thrilling action scenes and noted that Kim Jae Young’s striking visuals will capture the audience’s attention.

On Sept 21 at 10 p.m. KST, “The Judge from Hell” is set to air.