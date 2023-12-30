SINGAPORE: The Kidney Dialysis Foundation capped off the year by successfully organising its first-ever charity futsal tournament, ‘Got to Goal 2023: Scoring As One Community’, raising over $300,000 which will be used for the betterment of the needy kidney patients in Singapore.

The event at The Kickoff @ Kovan on Dec 16 brought together over 36 teams and welcomed football enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. The participation of the Singapore Special Olympics team, a team comprising intellectually disabled individuals, added an inspiring layer to the matches, symbolising the inclusive spirit of such sporting events.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every participant, sponsor, and donor who played a pivotal role in making this event a success. Got To Goal 2023 is a significant step for us to pave the way for a healthier future while raising awareness about kidney disease,” expressed Uantchern Loh, a Board Director at the Kidney Dialysis Foundation.

Amidst the spirited futsal matches, a heartwarming moment unfolded as more than 20 beneficiaries engaged in an interactive folding paper stars session with guest of honour Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Social and Family Development. The beneficiaries and Chua together folded 300 paper stars, placing them inside a handcrafted football.

Beyond the trophies and cheers, the true magic lay in the bonds forged between players of all abilities, highlighting the community spirit where people from all walks of life can participate in the charity futsal tournament for a good cause.

“We are also very proud of our Special Olympics team in their bravery to attempt to participate in this tournament regardless of the outcome, as it aligns with our Special Olympics Oath of, Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” said Vinnce Wu, Executive Director of Special Olympics Singapore.

“Inclusivity in sports transcends boundaries, bringing people together irrespective of their background. It’s an honour for our team to be part of such a meaningful event hosted by KDF,” added Ahmad Mifdhal, Team Manager and Sports Executive of Special Olympics Singapore.

Team Knockout were crowned the champions of the futsal charity tournament and received $1,000, while the second-placed team received $500. The third and fourth-placing teams received $250 and $150, respectively, while the tournament’s Most Valuable Player went home with $100. The emphasis was not on victory but on fostering an active lifestyle amongst the community to advocate for kidney health and to raise awareness of kidney disease.

“As champions of the Got to Goal 2023 Charity Futsal Tournament, we are honoured to not only lift the trophy on the pitch but to stand as ambassadors for a cause that goes beyond the game of futsal. This victory represents more than goals scored; it symbolises our collective commitment to spreading awareness about kidney health and the incredible work of the Kidney Dialysis Foundation. We believe in the power of sports to make a positive impact, and this win not only allowed us to forge new friendships with like-minded individuals, it is also a testament to the strength of our community coming together to help needy kidney patients,” mentioned Prasad s/o Selvaraju, captain of Team Knockout.

In October, the Kidney Dialysis Foundation raised $500,000 during their charity walkathon ‘Got To Walk 2023: Illuminating Life’ at the Singapore Sports Hub. They also collaborated with the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts students for their ‘2024 Charity Calendar’ for $15 a piece.

The Kidney Dialysis Foundation operates four haemodialysis centres at Bishan, Ghim Moh, Chinatown and Admiralty. They provide a subsidised haemodialysis programme for needy kidney patients in Singapore.

Public donations heavily fund the programme, and patients may apply for their programme through their medical social workers at restructured hospitals or by submitting the application form directly to the Kidney Dialysis Foundation.