KFC Singapore ad showing man sitting on server’s lap sobbing about work draws cheers and jeers

SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, KFC debuted an ad that received a lot of attention, with one commenter saying that it was “just unhinged enough” to be remembered, showing “that it’s working as an advertisement.”

The 39-second clip, shown on the fast-food brand’s TikTok account, shows an adult man dressed in business attire, sitting on the lap of a KFC server and holding on for dear life.

Tearfully, he tells the server that he doesn’t want to go to work because his boss is always in a bad mood, and he has so many deadlines and meetings. Furthermore, as the server pats the man’s back and knee comfortingly, the man laments that his colleagues “don’t want to friend” him.

“It’s okay, you’re a brave boy, right?” the server says, promising to give the man some chicken macaroni soup.

“Then we go office, okay?” the server adds.

He then proceeds to blow on a spoonful of soup, which he feeds the man.

“Good, right? Can we go office now?” he asks the man, who, now pacified, nods and meekly says, “Okay.”

“Yay,” the server says, before giving the man another spoonful of soup.

“There, There. We all have days where we just want to be babied. We totally got you — with a bowl of Chicken Macaroni Soup. Maybe just don’t ask our crew to spoon-feed you, ok?” KFC wrote in the caption.

What netizens are saying

After a Reddit user shared the ad, a commenter wrote, “Honestly, the fact that it got someone to post it here, and that it’s just unhinged enough that you’d remember it, shows that it’s working as an advertisement.”

“Honestly, this is the kind of ad that actually works because it doesn’t feel like an ad. No voiceover, no product close-up, just a weird little skit that makes you watch till the end. SG ads tend to be pretty safe, so this one kind of caught me off guard. Whether you find it funny or cringe, you’re still talking about KFC, so mission accomplished, I guess,” another opined.

Another commented that they could empathise with the man in the chicken macaroni soup ad. “Gonna be real, I sympathise with the dude. Been there, buddy.”

When one asked, ” Does that mean when I reach KFC and order, someone will feed me?” another answered, “No, you have to trauma dump on them first.”

One defended the ad, writing, “Hey, at least it isn’t corporate slop.” /TISG

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