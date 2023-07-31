KF Seetoh: There are world class talents in Singapore, but SG ‘sucks big time’ in promoting them to the world

SINGAPORE: Food guru KF Seetoh gave a glowing shoutout to singer Sebastian Tan, aka Broadway Beng, whose show he recently caught. However, he lamented that Singapore artists may not get the same love from local promoters as other big talents.

“Of course there are world class talents in Singapore thru the years,” wrote Mr Seetoh on July 29 (Saturday). “But Singapore suck(s) big time in promoting them to the world. Even locals don’t fervently watch n read national news platforms.”

The Makansutra founder, a fierce advocate of Singapore’s talents not only in the field of culinary excellence but in other fields as well, added that many of the local artistes leave home “to make their mark in the world,” noting that local singers have gone on to achieve fame in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, “but sadly, can’t make it in the red dot nation.”

He addressed Mr Tan, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, with the eighth instalment of his show, Broadway Beng Growing Gold, writing, “Love your show Sebastian, and keep being the Beng we love.”

Mr Seetoh also told Singaporeans, “If you missed it, look out for it nx time around.”

Broadway Beng Growing Gold ran from July 13 to 29 at the Capitol Theatre, with Tan’s fellow artists Denise Tan, Hannah Nordin, and Sarah Smith in the show.

Watch a clip of Broadway Beng Growing Gold from the show’s opening weekend earlier this month below:

