Kf Seetoh on HCI meals: ‘Kids study and work ridiculous hours… they deserve a true happy meal’

SINGAPORE: Food guru Kf Seetoh has weighed in on the meals served at Hwa Chong Institution (HCI), which made the news last week after some photos of the food were served online.

Mr Seetoh wrote in a Jan 9 Facebook post, “Kids study and work ridiculous hours this era, and I say, they deserve a true happy meal. They have no reason to lie about a school meal.”

In October, HCI announced that starting from 2026, it would partner with SATS to manage a hybrid canteen at the school, which would allow students to use an app to order pre-prepared bento meals as well as choose offerings from a number of stalls.

The pictures of the meals caused HCI to come under fire, as the food was described as looking as though it came from a cookhouse or a military camp kitchen. However, the school told CNA that the photographs shared in the Reddit post were not fully representative of the meals in its new canteen model.

The issue has yet to be put to rest, however, as screenshots were shared online showing that students had allegedly been warned against participating in the “food controversy.” HCI told CNA that the teacher who sent the message had done so “out of concern” for their well-being, but denied that students would be penalised for speaking out.

Mr Seetoh gave the school the benefit of the doubt, saying that he does not believe any teacher “wants to suppress honesty,” and added, “Gosh, it’s just a meal.”

The Makansutra founder, a longtime champion of the Singapore food scene and hawker culture, suggested instead that educators “should make meal time a rewarding and meaningful break, not just all about health. Make it about culture, history, deliciousness, and experiences. Make them look forward to it.”

He added that if meals cost S$4 or more, educators can consider “feeding them a range and choices which speak of who we are… the CMIO flavours and stories are a good start.”

Mr Seetoh then provided a list of “food their grandparents loved them with,” such as braised soy chicken, noodles and rice, nasi melayu with telor dadah and rendang chicken, Gujarati vegetarian bentos, baked prata with ayam masak merah, fancy laksa pasta, and so on.

If cai fan stalls are able to offer S$3.50 with two meats and two vegetable options, the “big corporate kitchens tasked to cater to and feed our future leaders” can do the same. If they are unable to do so, then schools should find another that would.

Commenting on the meals on the original Reddit post, he quoted chef and restaurateur Benny Se Teo, who appeared to compare the meals to those from Changi prison.

Mr Seetoh had more suggestions for helping students appreciate Singapore’s food culture.

“Don’t make them grow up hating food, make that session enjoyable and ‘educational’, something they can even talk about at home and with friends. Our food culture must be protected and that baton handed to this young generation.

Conduct a 15-minute chat session about food culture; you have no idea what stories will fly off this Pandora’s box. Work hard and eat well and happily so. It’s not difficult to do so in Singapore.

If indeed the schools aren’t gonna suppress your honest views, then kids, post your images without fear or favour and let’s discuss improvements, it’s for everyone’s good.” /TISG

