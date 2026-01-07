// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Reddit screengrab/ u/taenyfan95
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Cookhouse food’ at HCI gets thumbs down from S’poreans

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Photos of some meals served at Hwa Chong Institution that were shared online lately have caused HCI to come under fire, as the food was described as looking as though it came from a cookhouse, or a military camp kitchen

In a post on Reddit on Jan 3, u/taenyfan95 shared pictures of two meals and captioned their post with “This is what secondary school kids at Hwa Chong Institution are given for lunch. I hope this doesn’t become a trend.”

we are feeding sg kids cookhouse food from secondary school v0 4df31003a2bg1
Reddit screengrab/ u/taenyfan95
we are feeding sg kids cookhouse food from secondary school v0 iz13lyz2a2bg1
Reddit screengrab/ u/taenyfan95

To be fair, the most upvoted comment on the post came from a user on the platform who appeared to think the meal seemed healthy. However, they added, “but imagine eating this every recess for the rest of your life at school until you graduate.”

To this, the post author replied, “And then you eat it for another 2 years at NS. 8 years of your life eating this.”

Another chimed in to say that with primary schools “also going the central kitchen route,” students could be eating these kinds of meals for 14 years.

See also  Singapore deports Bangladeshis over anti-France posts

While a commenter wrote, “I see they are training male students to adapt their palate to SAF cookhouse meals,” another, however, chimed in with, “That looks worse than cookhouse food tbh.”

On a different note, a commenter lamented “canteen culture” with its “iconic” food stalls and “kind aunties and uncles, man.” They also said they were lucky to have already graduated.

“Tuckshop Nasi Lemak. Kids not experiencing that is a tragedy,” another agreed.

In October, HCI announced that starting from 2026, it would partner with SATS to manage a hybrid canteen at the school, which would allow students to use an app to order pre-prepared bento meals as well as choose offerings from a number of stalls.

More and more schools have come to replace the traditional set-up of their canteens, which had various stallholders, opting for a central kitchen instead.

What HCI has said

When contacted for comment, HCI spoke to CNA, saying that the photographs in u/taenyfan95’s Reddit post were not fully representative of the meals in its new canteen model.

See also  MND Requests AHTC Details on Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh's Roles

“The school notes that a photograph circulating online does not accurately reflect the typical food offerings or portion standards under this arrangement,” HCI told CNA.

A spokesperson for the school also said that on Monday, student representatives, as well as parents, were invited to try the meal offerings at the canteen.

“Feedback indicated that portions were sufficient, food was served warm, and prices were reasonable,” CNA quoted the spokesperson as saying. /TISG

Read also: HCI counsellor who gave anti-LGBTQ+ presentation to students suspended, but school still questioned how it will prevent recurrence

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

4 weeks’ jail for Malaysian man who tried to enter Singapore illegally

SINGAPORE: In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 6), the...

First date or job interview? Man shocked after date grills him about money and family wealth

SINGAPORE: A man new to Singapore’s dating scene recently...

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

New Zealand woman caught at Auckland Airport with S$4million worth of meth after flight from SG

NEW ZEALAND: A woman from New Zealand was caught...

Business

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

Father secures professional doctorate in later years to inspire his son

SINGAPORE: For Jay Choy, achieving a Professional Doctorate in...

Netflix takes down Chinese drama ‘Shine on Me’ in Vietnam over South China Sea ‘nine-dash line’ map

Netflix has removed the Chinese drama Shine on Me...

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //