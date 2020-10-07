KF Seetoh calls out Singaporean employees who attempt to exploit SME owners

- Advertisement -

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh took to social media calling out many Singaporean workers who attempt to exploit Small and medium-sized enterprise (SME)-owners in the Food & Beverage industry.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 6), Mr Seetoh wrote: “SME Employers are being bullied by nonchalant workers (largely Singaporeans waiting fr a better tmr) n (sic) nobody is representing them n their woes. Meanwhile they struggle to get things done with a fragile n transient staff”.

Mr Seetoh cited the example of Chef Tammy Loke’s who was closing her restaurant lil One Bowl at Jalan Stan after 3 years.

“I’m tired”, she told Mr Seetoh.

“Staff just don’t show up”, she added, referring to all the manpower and staffing issues that she experienced.

Mr Seetoh also shared that another restaurateur, Mr Em, tried to hire locals to give locals priority to them, and to also have assistance from government on their wage subsidy scheme.

Mr Em said that when interviewing two applicants who were 22 and 19-years-old, “They requested above average market rate for kitchen job of $2500. When asked to justify their crazy request of $2500 with minimal experience, they answered ” I know you’ll get a government subsidy, so I request more””

“I’m truly at loss for words”, Mr Em told Mr Seetoh.

“Its pathetic being a SME employer in Singapore’s manpower conditions, even if you offer above govt recommended rates”, Mr Seetoh wrote, adding that there was a possibility that rules on hiring blue-collar workers would be tightened.

“Relook that frontline work manpower policy”, he advised. /TISG