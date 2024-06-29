When it comes to financial security, the question of “how much money is enough?” often looms large. Entrepreneur and investor Kevin O’Leary, known for his sharp business acumen and candid advice, offers an intriguing perspective on this topic. According to O’Leary, the answer depends significantly on your lifestyle choices and investment strategies.

In a recent interview on his official YouTube channel, O’Leary issued a stern warning: “Do not invest in your brother’s restaurant,” he advised. “Or a bowling alley, or a bar, or all that other crap. You’ll lose your money.” Instead, O’Leary asserts that with the right investment approach, a person could comfortably survive on $500,000 in the bank without needing any additional income.

Kevin O’Leary Thesis

At first glance, half a million dollars might not seem like a substantial sum, especially considering recent findings from Northwestern Mutual. Their study revealed that Americans, on average, believe they need $1.46 million to retire comfortably. Compared to this figure, O’Leary’s proposed $500,000 seems quite modest.

However, O’Leary argues that strategic investment can make this amount viable. He suggests that a typical saver can secure a 5% return with low-risk fixed-income securities or achieve 8.5% to 9% returns by diversifying into equities and accepting some market volatility.

These return rates are not entirely far-fetched. For instance, the yield on a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond currently stands at 4.55%, and historically, the S&P 500 has delivered average annual returns of around 11%, assuming all dividends are reinvested.

Despite these optimistic projections, the practicalities of living off investment returns from $500,000 are challenging. A 4.5% yield on this amount translates to an annual income of $22,500. According to RBC Wealth Management, a significant portion of this income would be consumed by medical expenses alone as one ages.

Even at the higher end of O’Leary’s return assumptions, a 9% annual return on $500,000 would yield less than $50,000 per year. For many, this income level would not support a comfortable lifestyle, especially when considering rising living costs and unforeseen expenses.

For those aiming for a more secure retirement, the “4% rule” offers a well-regarded guideline. Developed by financial adviser Bill Bengen, this rule suggests that retirees can safely withdraw 4% of their retirement savings annually, adjusted for inflation, without depleting their funds over 30 years. This strategy is based on historical market returns and volatility, providing a more conservative and sustainable approach to retirement planning.

Not realistic for everyone

While Kevin O’Leary’s thesis on surviving with $500,000 is thought-provoking, it may not be realistic for most people. The complexities of medical costs, inflation, and lifestyle needs make it clear that a higher retirement fund is often necessary for true financial security. For those planning their retirement, diversifying investments and adhering to conservative withdrawal strategies like the 4% rule may offer a more reliable path to financial peace of mind.

Source: Kevin O’Leary explained how you can live off $500K and ‘do nothing else to make money’ — but is it realistic for your retirement?

