Kendall Jenner appears on Vogue China cover

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner has graced another Vogue cover as her modelling career continues to soar.

Jenner 25 looked angelic in the photos taken in a garden filled with pink and red roses. Autumn de Wilde, the Emma film director, was in charge of the February 2021 cover of Vogue China. During the shoot, the crew practised social distancing. Jenner looked more natural than she has for recent covers, wearing little eye makeup and blush.

The beauty had a tranquil expression with few smiles which lent a 1960s beatnik air. Jenner looked elegant in a floral dress with a black background for the cover. In recent months, the model was seen in Lake Tahoe and Aspen filming the last episode of her family’s hit TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner’s shoot comes out amid claims that her elder sister Kim Kardashian is divorcing husband Kanye West. Media outlets Page Six and TMZ have speculated on a split and on the division of their assets.

Together Kardashian and West have four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Despite it all, the one thing that is staying together is the Kardashian/Jenner sisters. The family signed a multi-year content deal with Hulu in November. Reports in September last year say the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series will end in 2021 after 14 years on E!

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and matriarch Kris Jenner will feature on the Disney-owned streaming platform in the US and Star, a new international streaming service just unveiled by Disney. Reports say the famous family will release content in early 2021.

Kris tweeted: ‘Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s coming in 2021.’

Announcing the end of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kim wrote in a statement: ‘It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

‘After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

‘We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.’

Kim thanked everyone who has been a part of the programme over the years and credited the series with ‘changing [her] life forever’.

She added: ‘Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

‘Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

‘Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

‘This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.’