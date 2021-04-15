Katy Perry thanked Miranda Kerr for helping her clear her acne problem

- Advertisement -

Note to editor: I am not sure of the dateline for this story.

Katy Perry has been candid about herself lately, sharing everything from how her body hair habits have changed since giving birth to showing off her real hair and owning up that “everything is fake”. The American singer-songwriter has even flashed her spanx and been talking about mental health.

She continues to keep it real with an Instagram live with Miranda Kerr, who is her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s former wife.

Perry joined the live stream to gush about Kerr’s skincare line, Kora Organic, particularly her new launch, a Turmeric Glow Moisturiser, which she claimed has overhauled her skincare game and cleared her acne, reported Cosmopolitan.

- Advertisement -

Perry appeared on the live fresh-faced and post-shower, in her words with “little-to-no makeup… maybe just a little under-eye [concealer]”, because she wanted to “show off her skin” after its progress using Kerr’s skincare.

The best part of the conversation was when Perry divulged how she came to be using the moisturiser ahead of its launch date.

“One of the great things about being close with Miranda is that I get to try out all her products, especially when her son who’s 10 years old comes with them and I look through his little backpack… and you gave me this new moisturiser!” she said.

The moisturiser has overhauled her skin, she said.

“It has changed my skin game so much. I was like Miranda, if you ever wanna do a live about it? I have no investment, nobody’s paying me…I’ve used everything on my skin. I’ve used La Mer, I’ve used all of the amazing dermatologists in LA, all of their lines, and this one has changed my skin so much. People are like ‘you’re glowing! you’ve got rosy cheeks!'” she gushed.

Since using it, she says, she’s seen “no zits” and has a rosy glowing complexion.



“I have had adult acne in the past, and that’s why I have been not leaning into heavy moisturiser, because I’m going to get these cystic zits underneath my skin that I can’t even pop…I was a little bit scared of heavy moisturisers,” she confessed.

The Fireworks hitmaker says she uses it morning and night and doesn’t feel the need to use a primer since adding it to her pre-makeup prep.

Merrily, she revealed that Orlando is equally obsessed with the product, which took Kerr two years to develop. Kate said she and Orlando “fight over the [refillable] pods”.

/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg