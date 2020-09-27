Katy Perry lashes out at people who say parenting is not a full-time job

- Advertisement -

Most people know Katy Perry as a singer, American Idol judge and all-round famous person. The star just added new mother to the list and she has been super candid about the experience so far. Katy and her partner Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020.

It is no surprise that after she had a chance to experience motherhood firsthand, she went on Twitter to address some unhelpful misconceptions. One misconception she talked about was that being a mum is not a full-time job. Katy also tweeted against people who spoke about maternity leave like it was a vacation.

In the tweet, she wrote: “part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off…” she’s coming from a full-time job… of being a mom, lol.” She also emphasised on the importance of advocating for paid family leave which is somehow still now a required thing in the US. She ended the string of tweets by saying that she loves her job as a full-time mother.

In other news, Katy Perry just shared an unexpected and surprising way she took to prepare herself for motherhood. She had admitted previously that she was ‘terrified’ about having a baby. The Roar singer went on a week-long retreat with her fiancée, which she credits with changing both of their lives.

“I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don’t know how I’m ever gonna do that. That’s crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” the singer told People magazine of her previous attitude towards motherhood.

The singer shared that she experienced a huge shift after undergoing the Hoffman Process which helps participants reveal negative behaviours conditioned from childhood.

“It changed my life, and it’s changed Orlando’s life and many of my friends’ lives,” she said. “It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It’s just given me a lot more freedom.” Katy said she is no longer ‘scared’ to have a baby and she is excited thinking ahead to what her daughter might be like. /TISG